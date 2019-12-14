South Carolina had eight players—two current and six signees—make the cut.

With a loaded class and a few key pieces currently on the team, it’s no secret the Gamecocks had a few land on PerfectGame’s top 300 prospects list this week.

It’s that time of year with college baseball season and the MLB Draft looming where national outlets being piecing together its big list of draft prospects.

The highest rated was current right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski, who checks in at No. 18 on the list, the fourth-highest rated righty in the draft class.

Mlodzinski saw his stuff have an uptick this summer in the Cape Cod League after sitting out all but three starts during the college season with a broken foot.

Next highest on the list is righty and 2020 signee Will Sanders, who is a high school All-American and considered the No. 67 overall draft prospect in the class. Time will tell if he’s drafted that high—the 67th overall pick is a second rounder in the MLB Draft—but scouts and teams think very highly of the pitcher.

The Gamecocks have one other signee crack the top 100, which outfielder Brandon Fields making the cut at No. 79.

Fields, a two-sport athlete in high school, has a unique mix of power and speed and PerfectGame rates him as the No. 37 high school player in the 2020 class.

After that, South Carolina has three players with ties to the program fall within 30 spots of each other on the list.



Noah Campbell checks in at No. 135 after a rough sophomore year but stellar summer, also in the Cape Cod League, and should be a big piece of the Gamecock offense this year. He was a preseason All-American last season and is expected to bounce back in his draft year.

Seven spots later is lefty 2020 signee Luke Little at No. 142, who’s widely considered one of the two best junior college players in the country, spending the last two years at San Jacinto Junior College in Texas.

Little, who was scheduled to come in last fall but opted to remain in JUCO one more season, throws in the upper 90s and has touched 100 in his sophomore season.

Alek Boychuk falls in at No. 162 overall on the list, a 2020 catching signee out of Georgia and the No. 82 overall high school prospect in the class. He was one of the first 2020 commitments under Mark Kingston once he was hired.

The Gamecocks also have two more signees to make the list in outfielder Josh Shuler coming in at No. 230 overall and righty pitcher CJ Weins out of Wabash Valley at No. 252.

Shuler is another highly-rated high school player—No. 98 in the 2020 class—while Weins was the second junior college commitment in the Gamecocks’ 2020 class after Little, who originally committed with the 2019 group.

Weins is rated one of the top 10 junior college players in the country by PerfectGame.

South Carolina also has two other JUCO players in PerfectGame’s top 100 with infielder David Mendham at No. 49 and shortstop Sawyre Thornhill at No. 72.

The Gamecocks inked the bulk of their 2020 class in early November with the class currently sitting at No. 6 in the country and No. 5 in the SEC behind Vanderbilt, Arkansas, LSU and Florida.

