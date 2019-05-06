News More News
Gamecocks land former McDonald's All-American

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral.com
@collynptaylor
Beat Writer
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

Dawn Staley added another piece to this year's already historic recruiting class Monday afternoon, landing a commitment from a former McDonald's All-American.

Destiny Littleton announced her commitment to South Carolina on Twitter Monday around 2 p.m., posting photos from her visit with Dawn Staley with the caption "Thankful."

Littleton spent two seasons at Texas, where she averaged 7.1 over her career, including 8.4 as a sophomore. Last season the 5-foot-9 guard shot 39.7 percent from the field and over 32 percent from three.

Per NCAA Transfer rules, Littleton will have to sit out a year before being eligible to play but could apply for a waiver to play immediately.

In of high school, Littleton played for Team USA in the FIBA U18 3X3 World Cup where she won a gold medal.

She entered the NCAA transfer portal at the end of March and took just over a month to commit to South Carolina.

Coming out of high school, Littleton was a five-star prospect and the No. 33 overall player in the 2017 class with a 97 grade.

She'll join South Carolina's 2019 recruiting class that is chock full of five-star talent and includes four of the country's top 15 prospects in Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Laeticia Amihere and Breanna Beal.

