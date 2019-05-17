According to a report from On The Radar Hoops's Shun Williams, South Carolina landed a commitment today from big man Micaiah Henry, a grad transfer that can step in and make an impact right away.

Just two weeks after the Gamecocks had a scholarship open up, it's been filled again.

Henry opted to transfer this offseason after his redshirt junior season at Tennessee Tech and will be immediately eligible to play his final year at South Carolina.

Also see: Five things to like in the 2019 hoops class

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound center visited campus recently and didn't wait long to commit after that.

Over his three-year career, Henry is averaging 5.7 points, 1.7 points and shooting 58 percent from the field but is coming off his best season yet.

Last season he played in 31 games and averaged 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds and shot 56.5 percent from inside the three-point line.

Henry now fills the Gamecocks' 2019 class as the 13th scholarship, becoming the fifth member of this year's class that includes two Rivals150 players.

Also see: What does Jones's emergence and Thompson's return mean for this season?

The Gamecocks have the No. 133 overall player in the class in Jalyn McCreary, who just signed his official NLI Friday, and No. 146 overall Trae Hannibal, who is coming off a monster season at Hartsville (S.C.).

Big man Wildens Leveque and Trey Anderson are both coming in as well and expected to contribute.