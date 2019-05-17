PerfectGame released its top 600 prospects this week, roughly half of this year's likely draft class, with two current players and seven signees finding themselves somewhere in the rankings.

Just a few days after Baseball American released it's top 500 prospects list that included 10 current or future Gamecocks, PerfectGame finished its latest rankings of draft prospects with a handful of players with South Carolina ties making the list.

The two current players are TJ Hopkins, who comes in at No. 333 overall in a senior season where he's leading the team in hitting, and Luke Berryhill (No. 454 overall).

Berryhill, who's third on the team slashing .263/.379/.532 and tied for second with 11 homers, is a redshirt sophomore this year and is draft eligible with two years of eligibility left.

Of the signees, prep infielder Tyler Callihan is again the highest-rated player at No. 51 on PerfectGame's list with two more prep players—pitcher Brett Thomas and infielder Brennan Milone—at No. 116 and 127, respectively.

After that, the remaining signees listed are all junior college prospects with middle infielder Ivan Johnson at No. 165, and right-handed pitchers Andy Peters at No. 357, Brannon Jordan at No. 401 and Thomas Farr rounding out the list at No. 504.

Johnson and Callihan are two of the likeliest to sign professional contracts with things still up in the air for Milone and Thomas and Jordan.

Peters will arrive this summer to continue rehabbing from Tommy John surgery—he should be ready to pitch midseason next year—and the possibility of Farr ending up on campus is high.

Junior college lefty Luke Little, who's listed as a South Carolina signee, has officially opted to say at San Jacinto College one more season if he doesn't sign professionally and not enroll at South Carolina this fall. He's listed as the No. 165 overall prospect.



The MLB Draft starts June 3 with the first two rounds on the MLB Network. Rounds 3-10 are June 4 with the final 30 rounds (11-40) June 5.