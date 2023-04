Fred Chmiel , who joined South Carolina's women's basketball program in the summer leading into the 2015-16 season, is going to be the new head coach at Bowling Green University.

Chmiel had worked with Staley for 11 seasons at three different stops. Before his eight seasons in Columbia he also spent two seasons at Temple with Staley, and one year with her on staff with the WNBA's Charlotte Sting. Chmiel has been a college basketball coach at five different stops since 2006, and will be getting his first opportunity as a head coach.

The Gamecocks won two National Championships and reached four Final Fours with Chmiel on the coaching staff, and will now have teo replace an important part of the coaching staff going into the 2023-24 season.