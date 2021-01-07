A little over a week after announcing his staff and just days after having contracts approved, South Carolina is losing two offensive assistants—including their offensive coordinator—to another SEC school.

Football Scoop is reporting offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Will Friend are leaving South Carolina to take jobs at Auburn.

GamecockCentral reported Thursday morning this seemed likely, and the Gamecocks are now in the market again for a line coach and an offensive coordinator.

Bobo was hired before the 2020 season and served as interim coach for three games while Friend was officially announced Dec. 27 as the Gamecocks' offensive line coach.

Both had contracts approved this week by the Board of Trustees. Both were under contract through 2022 with Bobo set to make $1.2 million and Friend $700,000 annually.