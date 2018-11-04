South Carolina will be without two safeties for the remainder of the season, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced Sunday.

Jamyest Williams will have shoulder surgery and miss the remaining four games and bowl game and Javon Charleston will also miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Williams had been nursing a shoulder injury all season after missing a handful of games last year with a separate injury to the same shoulder.

"I feel sorry for him. He's battled with this shoulder all year and obviously we had issues last year," Muschamp said. “We need to continue to get him healthy, and that's first and foremost."

This leaves the Gamecocks incredibly thin at safety, with R.J. Roderick, Steven Montac and Jaylin Dickerson the likely candidates to get the bulk of time on the back end.

Other than that, the laundry list of players that left the game, Muschamp said those guys are day-to-day and he'll know more this week at his weekly press conference Tuesday.

"Everybody is else is day-to-day," he said, "Everybody is day-to-day based on the treatment today and we feel good about getting all those guys back."

He said the coaches are hopeful the injured guys can be back this weekend for the team's final SEC game against Florida.

Eldridge Thompson (shoulder), OrTre Smith (knee) and Jovaughn Gwyn (foot) are all out for the season.

J.T. Ibe (knee) and Nick Harvey (concussion) haven't played for the better part of a month and Muschamp said Sunday they'll be out this week.

The Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) are coming off a win over Ole Miss and will travel to Florida this weekend for a noon kickoff against the Gators.

