Power forward Jamari Sibley whittled down his recruitment recently, releasing his top 10 with the Gamecocks making the cut.

With the 2019 class full at the moment, South Carolina's turning its full focus to the 2020 class and are firmly in the mix with a four-star big man out in the Midwest.

The Gamecocks join Georgetown, Florida, Marquette, Iowa State, Syracuse, Iowa, Maryland, Wake Forest and Minnesota in Sibley's final list of schools.

Sibley is a Rivals150 player in the 2020 class, coming in right now as the No. 61 overall prospect in the class and the No. 9-ranked power forward.

As a junior Sibley averaged 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals a game for Nicolet High School (WI). He plays on the same Nike EYBL team as Reece Beekman, a Gamecock point guard target in the 2020 class.

The Gamecocks currently have two scholarships available in the 2020 class with three forwards (Jalyn McCreary, Alanzo Frink and Wildens Leveque), five guards (Trae Hannibal, Jermaine Couisnard, TJ Moss, Jair Bolden and AJ Lawson) and three wings (Trey Anderson, Justin Minaya and Keyshawn Bryant) projected back for the 2020-21 season.



The Gamecocks' 2019 class is ranked No. 43 overall in the country with two Rivals150 players—Hannibal and McCreary—with Wildens Leveque and Trey Anderson two other prep prospects in the class. They also recently aded graduate transfer Micaiah Henry.