With South Carolina clinging to a three-run lead, the Gamecocks put up the final four runs of the game to win going away 9-4 and take the series from Holy Cross.

In a tight game, the offense was the thing to spark the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks spent all offseason talking about a revamped offensive approach and being more consistent in the approach.

“We’ve hit our share of homers, doubles and singles," Andrew Eyster said. "It’s hard to tell through two games but I think the approach is there, I think the mentality is there. I think we’ll see a lot of that as we play more and more games.”

They started eerily similar to Friday, batting around in the first inning and jumping out to an early lead.

Aided by three Holy Cross errors, they'd get five runs on three hits with Eyster and George Callil picking up their second RBI hits in as many games. Noah Campbell also got in on the action, laying down a RBI bunt as well.

They wouldn't score again until the fifth with Eyster launching his second home run, a solo shot, of the season before the Gamecocks (2-0) added three more in the seventh.

Wes Clarke started it cranking a changeup away out for a two-out, two-run homer to help break the game open a little bit before Colin Burgess added another run on his first college hit, a RBI double to the wall in left-center.

“It felt great to finally get a hold of a pitch. I was looking for that exact pitch in that exact spot there. That’s what he had been throwing to everybody. It felt great to do what I wanted to do with the pitch I wanted.”

The run support was huge for starter Brett Kerry, who gave up a few early runs but looked like vintage Kerry in his first start of the season.

“I’d say it was an all right start. I’d like to go deeper in the game for my team and then especially when they put up five runs in the first, I need to have a big zero after that so we can get back in the dugout. Overall I was pretty happy with my performance.”

He looked like he didn't miss a beat, picking up right where he left off at the end of last season with five innings and giving up just three earned runs.

All three runs and four of his five hits came in that second inning before he settled down

He'd give up just one hit in the next three innings while striking out the side

The sophomore finished with a career-high in strikeouts, punching out 12 of the 15 batters he got out. He didn't walk a batter.

“It’s amazing. Again, you watch him doing it and you don’t see 95 or an 81 miles per hour hammer but you see guys just struggle to see it well and put it in play a lot of times. I think it’s just Brett Kerry being Brett Kerry.”

After him, Cam Tringali pitched two scoreless innings before giving up a homer to lead off the eighth and leaving two batters later. Parker Coyne wold come in for him and walk the bases loaded with just one out.



Coyne promptly struck out the next two batters, including the final out of the inning on a full count, to leave the bases loaded.

Julian Bosnic walked the bases loaded with two outs before Daniel Lloyd came in for a one-out save, his first of the season.

"They didn't throw enough strikes. Parker had tremendous stuff today—93 to 94 with a hammer—but he walked two guys and Bosnic walked three guys. That's not OK. They know they have to go in there and pound the strike zone. Their stuff is plenty good enough. Danny Lloyd came in and needed to get one hitter out. With the tying run on deck you have to use your closer there," Mark Kingston said. "He came in and get the one out and did that. I thought Cam's stuff was pretty good too. They're all getting better. Those velocities were pretty impressive considering how cold it was."

Player of the game: Brett Kerry looked like Kerry last year, allowing just three runs on five hits and pitching three scoreless frames to end his outing. He'd strike out 12 batters, a career high.

Pivotal moment: With the bases loaded and the tying run in the on deck circle, Coyne struck out two batters to end the threat and preserve a five-run lead.

Up next: South Carolina goes for the sweet Sunday with first pitch scheduled for noon on the SEC Network Plus. Brannon Jordan is expected to start.