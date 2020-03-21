Over the last few days as the league year begins, a few Gamecocks have already inked new deals and found new homes.

The NFL free agency market started this week with players able now to sign with teams and teams able to trade players and picks as the draft approaches.

The sports world is at a little bit of a standstill right now, but there is one thing keeping the content machine churning.

Hayden Hurst is the only Gamecock alum that's moved teams not via a free agency signing with the Baltimore Ravens trading him and a draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for two more draft picks.

The trade sends Hurst to the NFC South and closer to his home state of Florida and even closer to his alma mater.

The move is good for Hurst, getting him out of a very crowded tight end room in Baltimore and into a Falcon offense that can use him more than maybe Baltimore did, giving him just 43 receptions for 512 yards and three scores in two seasons so far.

Three other Gamecocks have also signed free agent deals as of Friday afternoon with Damiere Byrd inking a deal with the New England Patriots worth $2.5 million, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Brandon Shell is heading to Seattle to protect Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson on a deal with $11 million, according to Spotrac, whiel Pharoh Cooper is the most recent Gamecock to sign a deal, this with the Carolina Panthers.

The move for Cooper, who's bounced around between a few teams the last couple years, brings him back to his home state of North Carolina.

The Gamecocks still have a few alums who are free agents, the biggest one being former No. 1 overall pick and Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney spent last season with the Seahawks after an offseason trade and will have his fair share of suitors as free agency continues.

D.J. Swearinger, Darian Stewart, Ryan Succop and Johnathan Joseph are all former Gamecocks who are still on the free agent market as the offseason powers on in March.

