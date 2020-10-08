The performance speaks not only to Harris’s talent but a resurgence in the Gamecock run game under new coordinator Mike Bobo.

By the end of Saturday, the Gamecocks had another after Kevin Harris rushed for 100 yards in a loss to the Gators.

Before Saturday, only one South Carolina running back since 2000 went into the Swamp and hit a triple digit rushing total: Marcus Lattimore.

“I think we’re doing a really good job as far as getting in and out of different runs,” Will Muschamp said. “Against a good Florida front I thought we had some really good run concepts that kept them off balance. I thought our backs ran hard. I thought Mike was very creative in the run game as far as what we’re doing.”

Also see: The latest scoop on the 2021 recruiting class, Michael Trigg

To say the Gamecocks struggled in the run game to end the year is an understatement—they averaged 1.9 yards per carry over their final three games—but it’s looked better through two games.

Taking out sack yards, which go into rushing totals, the Gamecocks have rushed 63 times for 259 yards while averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

Harris is currently pacing South Carolina with 155 yards, which is fourth best in the SEC.

“With Kevin there’s not a lot of softness to hit. He’s good stature for a running back and when he’s running at you he’s a very physical player,” Muschamp said. “He’s a north-south runner who’s going to run through contact. He’s a guy you get tired of hitting in that third and fourth quarter.”

After talking last year about being more creative running the ball and mixing different run concepts into different formations, Muschamp has been pleased with the mixing Bobo’s done through two games.

Also see: Breaking down Vanderbilt film

“They’ve always packaged the run game even when we played them way back when. It’s more formations, more shifts and more motions,” Muschamp said. “It’s more attempts to out-leverage a defense based on a blocking surface, based on a motion, based on different pre-snap issues he tries to create with window dressing. That’s what different from maybe what he was at Georgia.”

They’ve had a high success rate (62.5 percent) on the inside zone, and it’s become a staple of the Gamecocks’ run game.

Bobo is also using the backs in the receiving game as well with Harris at 36 yards receiving and Deshaun Fenwick the team’s third-leading receiver with nine catches for 69 yards.

“It’s good to see coach Bobo get us out in space and show us we’re all around backs and we can do everything from blocking to catching the football out of the backfield to running between the tackles,” Fenwick said. “That’s exciting. I’m sure people like watching that.”

Also see: The latest perspective from Erik Kimrey

For Fenwick, who struggled to see the field in his first two seasons in Columbia, is running the ball well with 65 rushing yards and averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

“It’s nice. I’m not going to lie. It’s nice. I worked hard all summer when we came back. I worked hard through COVID training camp,” he said. “I’m not going to say I deserve it, but I feel like I put myself in a position to be able to take those carries and back up Kevin.”