The senior hit two home runs, one with the Gamecocks up just one, and Lloyd shut the door in the eighth inning as the Gamecocks powered their way to a 13-7 win to even the series.

The Gamecocks were on the brink of losing the season-opening series after an Opening Day loss, but Jacob Olson and Daniel Lloyd weren't having it Saturday.

The Gamecocks hit three home runs Saturday with of Olson's being two-run blasts as he finished the day 2-for-4 with a walk and four RBI, and Luke Berryhill punctuated the win with a solo shot in the eighth.

Lloyd, who pitched two-thirds of innings, go out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam with a groundout before turning it over to Brett Kerry, finished the game with a perfect ninth inning to secure the win.

South Carolina got off to a fast start Saturday, jumping out to a seven-run lead after two innings thanks, in part, to Liberty pitchers not being able to find the zone.

They'd walk in two runs in the first inning and, the Gamecocks mixed in two RBI singles and a sac fly to plate five in the first and two more in the second thanks to a TJ Hopkins RBI triple and a Quinntin Perez RBI single, his second of the day.

Hopkins finished the game going 3-for-4 with a triple and one RBI. He's started the season 4-for-8 now with two extra base hits and two RBI.

Liberty mounted a comeback though, getting five runs in the third thanks to spotty pitching from starter Dylan Harley, who looked sharp though his first two innings.

He was perfect after two but started the third with a walk. He'd load the bases with one out and walk in two runs, balk in another and give up a two-run single.

He wouldn't get out of the inning, getting pulled with two outs, and TJ Shook got a pop up to stop the bleeding.

Shook gave up two runs, one earned, over 2.1 innings, picking up his first win of the season while striking out five batters.

He'd leave after the fifth inning and Cam Tringali settled the game down a little, striking out three over 2.1 scoreless innings. He'd get himself in trouble in the seventh but escaped the jam with a double play.

Player of the game: Jacob Olson drove in nearly a third of the team's runs with two two-run homers to snatch momentum in the middle of the game.

Key moment: Daniel Lloyd came in with two on and one out in the eighth and put a runner on to load the bases with two outs but got out of the jam and escaped unscathed.

Up next: The series finale is Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network Plus. Reid Morgan will start for the Gamecocks.