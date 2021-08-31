 South Carolina Football: Gamecocks release Week 1 depth chart
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-31 09:29:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecocks release Week 1 depth chart

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

The South Carolina football team released its first depth chart of the season Tuesday in preparation for Saturday night's opener against Eastern Illinois.

Graduate-assistant-turned-sixth-year-senior Zeb Noland is listed as the Gamecocks' starter at quarterback.

Check out the full depth chart below...

----

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}