Gamecocks release Week 1 depth chart
The South Carolina football team released its first depth chart of the season Tuesday in preparation for Saturday night's opener against Eastern Illinois.
Graduate-assistant-turned-sixth-year-senior Zeb Noland is listed as the Gamecocks' starter at quarterback.
Check out the full depth chart below...
