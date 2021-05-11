 South Carolina Gamecocks baseball renewing rivalry series against Clemson during pivotal part of season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 09:23:28 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Gamecocks renewing rivalry series during pivotal part of season

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Typically, the annual rivalry series would be two months in the rearview mirror with both South Carolina and Clemson now jockeying for postseason positioning in their respective conferences.

But, because of an earlier rain out to start the series, the two teams will conclude the series Tuesday night in Clemson with both teams fighting for different things in terms of the postseason.

Photo by Ryan Betha
Photo by Ryan Betha

“Every win counts at this point. Every time you play Clemson that game deserves respect because so many people care about it,” Mark Kingston said. “We will give it that respect. We will try and win the game. We’ll use a lot of different pitchers but we will try and win the game.”

Also see: Breaking down a trio of baseball transfers

South Carolina goes up there with the game sandwiched between two SEC series but having already won the series with two Andrew Eyster walk-off hits in games one and two.

Fast-forward to now where the Gamecocks are clinging to a top 25 ranking and fighting for a regional host with the Tigers are fighting and clawing to say on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Both teams are coming off series losses—South Carolina losing two of three to Mississippi State at home and Clemson being swept at Georgia Tech—but the Gamecocks are 39 spots ahead of the Tigers in the RPI, No. 12 compared to 51.

A win not only gives South Carolina the first sweep in the annual series since 2014 but would keep the Gamecocks in the conversation to host.

“What effect it has on the NCAA decision makers about hosting and NCAA tournament, it all matters at this point. Every game matters,” Kingston said. “That RPI is going up and down for everybody everyday and every time you play. You just have to try and win every game. That’s what it’s all about.”

Also see: Latest on Tomiwa Durojaiye

The Gamecocks (28-17, 12-12 SEC) are in a tight spot pitching-wise, having lost typical weekday starter Jack Mahoney to an elbow injury and needing guys available to pitch on the weekend as well.

With pitching needing to be ready to go for this weekend’s series at Kentucky, the Gamecocks will try and win the game but know their arms need to be good for league match ups.

“Who pitches? Probably everybody. We have to b e ready for the weekend, no question about that, so you’ll see a lot of guys pitch I would imagine,” Kingston said.

“Every game we play matters but we know Clemson-South Carolina, even if you’re playing checkers people are going to be interested in it and want to win, just like they are. We’ll give it its just do.”

Also see: In-state lineman lining up visits

The Gamecocks are in a spot in their season where wins are obviously needed as they approach the SEC and NCAA Tournaments after dropping their last three series and being 4-6 in their last 10 games.

They’re hoping for good things as they head up to Clemson trying to sweep.

“It’s exciting. Having won two of the two games we’ve played already it’s a good feeling to have won the series already. People are saying we’ve swept, but we haven’t swept yet,” Eyster said. “We still got another game. If we go in and win that third game that might be huge momentum boost for this community and us. This is a huge series for everyone. To win is great but to sweep would be even better.”

When: 6 p.m.

How to watch, listen: ACC Network Extra, 107.5 FM

Probable pitching: TBA vs. TBA

----

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3NvdXRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2dhbWVjb2Nrcy1yZW5ld2luZy1yaXZhbHJ5LXNlcmll cy1kdXJpbmctcGl2b3RhbC1wYXJ0LW9mLXNlYXNvbiIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVu Y3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQo InNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1l KCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5n IHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMg aGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3Mu eWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5z ZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Njcmlw dD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5j b20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZzb3V0aGNh cm9saW5hLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZ2FtZWNvY2tzLXJlbmV3aW5n LXJpdmFscnktc2VyaWVzLWR1cmluZy1waXZvdGFsLXBhcnQtb2Ytc2Vhc29u JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNDMmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK