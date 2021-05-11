But, because of an earlier rain out to start the series, the two teams will conclude the series Tuesday night in Clemson with both teams fighting for different things in terms of the postseason.

Typically, the annual rivalry series would be two months in the rearview mirror with both South Carolina and Clemson now jockeying for postseason positioning in their respective conferences.

“Every win counts at this point. Every time you play Clemson that game deserves respect because so many people care about it,” Mark Kingston said. “We will give it that respect. We will try and win the game. We’ll use a lot of different pitchers but we will try and win the game.”

South Carolina goes up there with the game sandwiched between two SEC series but having already won the series with two Andrew Eyster walk-off hits in games one and two.

Fast-forward to now where the Gamecocks are clinging to a top 25 ranking and fighting for a regional host with the Tigers are fighting and clawing to say on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Both teams are coming off series losses—South Carolina losing two of three to Mississippi State at home and Clemson being swept at Georgia Tech—but the Gamecocks are 39 spots ahead of the Tigers in the RPI, No. 12 compared to 51.

A win not only gives South Carolina the first sweep in the annual series since 2014 but would keep the Gamecocks in the conversation to host.

“What effect it has on the NCAA decision makers about hosting and NCAA tournament, it all matters at this point. Every game matters,” Kingston said. “That RPI is going up and down for everybody everyday and every time you play. You just have to try and win every game. That’s what it’s all about.”

The Gamecocks (28-17, 12-12 SEC) are in a tight spot pitching-wise, having lost typical weekday starter Jack Mahoney to an elbow injury and needing guys available to pitch on the weekend as well.

With pitching needing to be ready to go for this weekend’s series at Kentucky, the Gamecocks will try and win the game but know their arms need to be good for league match ups.

“Who pitches? Probably everybody. We have to b e ready for the weekend, no question about that, so you’ll see a lot of guys pitch I would imagine,” Kingston said.

“Every game we play matters but we know Clemson-South Carolina, even if you’re playing checkers people are going to be interested in it and want to win, just like they are. We’ll give it its just do.”

The Gamecocks are in a spot in their season where wins are obviously needed as they approach the SEC and NCAA Tournaments after dropping their last three series and being 4-6 in their last 10 games.

They’re hoping for good things as they head up to Clemson trying to sweep.

“It’s exciting. Having won two of the two games we’ve played already it’s a good feeling to have won the series already. People are saying we’ve swept, but we haven’t swept yet,” Eyster said. “We still got another game. If we go in and win that third game that might be huge momentum boost for this community and us. This is a huge series for everyone. To win is great but to sweep would be even better.”

When: 6 p.m.

How to watch, listen: ACC Network Extra, 107.5 FM

Probable pitching: TBA vs. TBA