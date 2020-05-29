The Gamecocks know another non-conference opponent in 2020.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, South Carolina is hosting Rider as part of their pre-SEC schedule, marking the ninth non-conference game that's become public so far.

Also see: Gamecocks pushing hard for top 75 big man

While the date for the game hasn't been set in stone, the game will be in Columbia.

Last season Rider finished 18-12, 12-8 in the Metro Atlantic Conference. They ended the season No. 187 in KenPom and 185th in the NET rankings.

It'll be just the third time the two programs have met with the last time in 2012, an 88-76 South Carolina win.

The Gamecocks also have home non-conference games against Radford, Western Carolina, Army and Clemson scheduled with road games against George Washington and Houston.

Also see: Breaking down the linebacker room this offseason

There's also the Hall of Fame Classic with two games guaranteed against TCU, California or Northwestern.

Known hoops schedule:

vs. Radford, Nov. 12

vs. Western Carolina, Nov. 19

vs. TCU/California/Northwestern, Nov. 23 (HOF Classic, Kansas City)

vs. TCU/California/Northwestern, Nov. 24 (HOF Classic, Kansas City)

vs. Army, TBD

vs. Clemson, TBD

at George Washington, Dec. 14



at Houston, TBD

vs. Rider, TBD

Not a subscriber? Take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!