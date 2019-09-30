SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

It's officially an early start when the Gamecocks resume playing after a week off this Saturday.

South Carolina will kick off on Oct. 12 at noon against Georgia and the game will be televised on ESPN.

The last two match ups in the series have both been primetime games on CBS as the conference's game of the week.



The Gamecocks are coming off a win against Kentucky at Williams-Brice Saturday and enter their first of two bye weeks at 2-3, 1-2 in the SEC.

Georgia had its bye week Saturday and travel to Tennessee for a game against the Vols before coming back home to play Will Muschamp's group.

The Bulldogs are currently a perfect 4-0 with wins over Vanderbilt, Arkansas State, Murray State and No. 9 Notre Dame and are No. 3 in this week's AP Poll behind Alabama and Clemson.