Until then, though, we only have to go off of what the players and coaches say about the offense, and returns have been positive.

In two days, the Gamecocks’ revamped offense under Mike Bobo gets unveiled against Tennessee, the first of 10 data points fans and media will dissect and analyze in 2020.

In 48 hours, all of the talk and speculation about South Carolina’s offense can stop.

“I feel like this offense is very explosive. One play can go the distance,” Jaycee Horn said. “The receivers have been working and they’re getting better and better. It’s been a great competition throughout camp and practice.”

The offense limped to the finish last season, averaging eight points and 3.9 yards per play over their final three games.

Mike Bobo came in before spring practice, bringing with him the Gamecocks’ now-starter at quarterback Collin Hill.

The biggest question now is what the offense will look like and what the strength of this group will be, and Hill likes what he’s seen one the offensive line and at the skill spots.

“I think we have a talented group up front. We have some guys that can make plays for us in the tight end room, the receiver room,” he said. “I think my job is just to get us in the right plays, right protections and get it to a guy who can make a play. I won’t into depth too much but I think you’ll be able to find out Saturday night.”

Nick Muse said “moving the ball down the field” and “explosive plays” will be staples of the offense this season, calling Hill a NFL arm and saying “there aren’t many throws he can’t make.”

Hill’s consistency and knowledge of the offense helped him land the job over backup Ryan Hilinski.

“With Collin, he’s making plays,” Horn said. “He’s talking to Izzy (Mukuamu) and me. Bobo is talking to us after practice talking junk. Every day going out there is like a game atmosphere. You’re going to have to bring your best stuff. The offense is real explosive. I can’t wait to see it on Saturday.”

The biggest question offensively is the depth at receiver with only one upperclassman on the two-deep depth chart and three freshmen.

Of the six receivers on the two-deep—Shi Smith, Xavier Legette, Dakereon Joyner, Luke Doty, Rico Powers and Ger-Cari Caldwell—only one has over 20 career catches but the Gamecocks aren’t worried.

Smith said Tuesday the offense “as a whole is a strength” and the receivers are ready to make plays for Hill.

“The receivers, if they can do their job every time we’re going to win a lot of football games. We have a lot relying on them,” Muse said. “We have people like Shi having a lot riding on him. He’s going to be a playmaker this year and there are going to be a couple guys that follow him. When that happens you’ll see the Gamecocks rolling this year.”