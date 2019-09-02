The team struggled to stop North Carolina’s Sam Howell in the second half of Saturday’s 24-20 loss, which means Will Muschamp and the rest of the defensive staff is thinking about what the best combination of players will be this week.

Like with every position as the Gamecocks enter their home opener against Charleston Southern, South Carolina is currently re-evaluating things in the secondary.

“We need to work on some things on the back end with some personnel issues,” Muschamp said after Sunday’s practice. “Those things we’ll visit on tonight and tomorrow getting ready for Tuesday’s practice.”

The Gamecocks, hamstrung by two injuries, started two true freshmen in the secondary: Jammie Robinson at nickel back and Johnny Dixon at corner with Israel Mukuamu sliding over and playing safety.

According to Pro Football Focus, corner Jaycee Horn finished with a team-high grade of 82.8, Mukuamu had a 69.8 and safety RJ Roderick had a 67.3 but the rest of the secondary didn’t finish with great grades.

Robinson graded out at an even 58, Dixon with a 56.4 and Jamyest Williams finished with a defense-worst grade of 44.1.

Mukuamu was in coverage on one of the Tar Heels’ touchdowns while Dixon was in phase with a receiver on the eventual game-winning touchdown.

After the game, Muschamp said both guys were there to make the play but need to finish moving forward.

“I think we were in position,” he said. “We had freshmen and Israel on two fade balls. If you have the opportunity to make plays, you have to get the ball off them.”

The Gamecocks could get some good news this week with two injured defensive backs expected to be available when they kick off Saturday at noon against the Bucs.



J.T. Ibe and AJ Turner both missed Saturday’s game but practiced Sunday and Muschamp seemed optimistic both should be available this week.

The biggest boost there is Ibe, who was penciled in as a starting safety heading into the year but missed the last two weeks and Saturday’s opener after straining his pectoral, re-aggravating an injury he had at Rice.

Getting him back and potentially in the team’s starting lineup would be a big boost.

“He had a fantastic camp and was really playing well until he had that pec injury,” Muschamp said. “He looked fast out there, looked good, and took on some contact. We’ll see how he continues to progress through the week.”

They’ll also likely get Turner back as well, who missed this week with a shoulder injury.

Turner’s recently transitioned to defensive back and would have added much-needed depth to the secondary as a backup behind Horn or Mukuamu.

He’d also be a help on special teams every phase, especially on kick return.

“AJ’s a big part of our defense and our team in general. He’s a guy that can do a lot for us. Him coming back will be an improvement and he’ll help us.”