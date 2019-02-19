The Gamecocks scored eight unanswered runs to take the lead over Winthrop Tuesday night and, thanks to some good back-of-the-bullpen pitching, held on for an 8-6 win.

Early on, it didn't look like South Carolina's day. Battling frigid temperatures, the Gamecocks fell behind by six runs early on, but heated up late.

Despite leaving the bases loaded twice early in the game, the Gamecocks (3-1) were able to score in four straight innings and used a three-run sixth inning to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish the remainder of the game.

Bridges closed out the game, picking up a seven-out save and pitching around a leadoff double in the eighth inning, before pitching a perfect ninth inning.

This comes just four days after blowing the save on opening day against Liberty. Bridges finished his outing at 2.1 innings and struck out one.

South Carolina fell behind early after shaky outings from TJ Shook and Cam Tringali, who combined to give up six runs over the first three innings.

The Gamecocks played somewhat sloppily through the first three innings with two errors plating two runs and a passed ball plating another.

Of Winthrop's six runs, only four were earned.

The Gamecocks would try to work their way back into the game with Hopkins drawing a bases loaded walk for the team's first run before Noah Campbell reached base on an error that scored a run as well.

In the fifth inning, Luke Berryhill doubled home TJ Hopkins before ultimately scoring after back-to-back groundouts.

They'd cut the lead to one after a TJ Hopkins double, before Luke Berryhill roped a two-RBI single to left field to give the Gamecocks the lead and cap a three-run sixth inning.

Hopkins added some insurance in the eighth when a single mixed with a throwing error plated Campbell, who led the inning off with a double. Hopkins finished with three hits and reached base in all five of his at-bats.

After a rough start from Shook and Tringali, Parker Coyne came in and settled things down in his first appearance of the season. He started with two perfect innings and, after pitching around a leadoff double, finished his outing with three scoreless innings and six strikeouts.

Coyne (1-0, 0.00 ERA) did not walk a batter and the pitching staff, despite frigid temperatures, only walked a combined two guys.

Player of the game: Luke Berryhill finished his day with three hits and drove in three runs, including the ultimate game-winning one.

Key moment: After giving up a leadoff double, Bridges induced a tapper to the mound and, while falling down, threw the runner out at third. He rallied to escape the jam, punctuating it with a strikeout.

Up next: South Carolina continues its midweek slate with a matchup Wednesday against Presbyterian. That will be televised on SEC Network Plus with John Gilreath (0-1, 0.00 ERA) getting the start.