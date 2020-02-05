It’s something teams under Martin have been stellar at dating back to his days at Kansas State, and this year’s group is slowing rounding into form in a completely different way than most of his other teams.

Martin’s system is predicated on playing stifling defense, which it rode all the way to a Final Four in 2017.

“I said it early in the year, I thought this team had a chance to be real good defensively,” Martin said. “We’re making up for our shot blocking by gapping people. We’re trying to keep the ball out of the paint a little harder."

Also see: Breaking down the NET and where the Gamecocks stand

For years the Gamecocks have had an entrenched shot blocker patrolling the paint starting with guys like Michael Carrera and moving to Chris Silva.

This year, the Gamecocks (13-8, 5-3 SEC) don’t have a guy like that, averaging just 4.3 blocks per game, so they’ve tried to do something a little different.

Without the standard rim protector, they’re putting an extra emphasis on perimeter defense and limiting the opposing team’s paint touches.

It’s a technique is designed to pressure the ball handler on the perimeter with an emphasis on help defense and clogging passing lanes to try and force teams to keep the ball on the perimeter.

Then, mixed with South Carolina’s typical high-pressure man defense, it forces teams into bad, low-percentage shots.

“We had to get more into gapping people to keep the ball out of the paint. I think we’ve gotten better there. We’ve also grown. Guys are starting to understand scouting reports. They have a feel for what’s coming based on where people are on the court. Those are all new concepts to freshmen,” Martin said. “We were committing some really bad fouls. I think this last game was the best one we had in a while where we committed those silly fouls to put people at the foul line.”

Also see: Keys to a victory Wednesday night

Whatever they’re doing, it’s working.

Since SEC play started, the Gamecocks are third in the conference in opponent effective field goal percentage (44), fourth in turnover rate (19.4), second in opponent offensive rebound rate (27.6) and have the best three-point defense (25.8).

They have the conference’s best defensive efficiency in SEC games, allowing just 95.4 points per 100 possessions. For comparison, South Carolina’s Final Four team in 2017 allowed 93.3 points per 100 in SEC play.

“We’ve noticed it. Guys are playing harder and guys are buying in more,” Jair Bolden said. “Guys are getting comfortable with the system. It’s about buying in, playing hard, doing your job and trying to help your teammates out.”

Also see: The latest with Jaleel Skinner

They have a tough matchup Wednesday (7 p.m., SEC Network) against Ole Miss with two really good guards in Breein Tyree and Devontae Shuler, who are combing for over 30 points per game in SEC play.

It’s going to test the Gamecocks’ on-ball defense and ball screen coverage despite some anemic offensive numbers.

“They have two guards then Evan Hinson’s brother, who’s just like evan. He’s a ferocious competitor and can really shoot the basketball. It’s going to be a hard guard,” Martin said. “They’re 1-6 in league play and they’re like, ‘Aw, easy win.’ No, man. They’re good. And at home they’re really good. Our ball screen defense has to be as good as it’s been all year because those two guards are coming at you every single play.”