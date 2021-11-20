Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Auburn
South Carolina (5-5, 2-5 SEC) vs Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC)
When: Saturday, Nov 20, 2021 - 7:00 PM ET
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium - Columbia, SC (77,559)
Broadcast: ESPN (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 135/XM 192
Odds: Auburn -7.5 (O/U 44.5)
Weather: 49 degrees, wind 2 mph
How to watch today’s game
The Gamecocks (5-5, 2-5 SEC) and Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC) are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium on ESPN.
There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes ESPN.
ESPN is also available on all the major streaming platforms, such as Hulu Live, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV.
Mark Jones and Robert Griffin III will be in the booth and Quint Kessenich on the sidelines for the call.
Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.
Coverage from South Carolina vs Auburn Week
Scott Davis: All Roads Lead Home
Breaking down the keys: South Carolina vs. Auburn
Defense up against a 'hard nosed' run game in Auburn
EXPECTED VISITORS: South Carolina vs. Auburn
Vegas View: USC wager, Week 12 picks
Gamecocks ready to face familiar faces against Auburn
South Carolina vs Auburn Preview
Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play
Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics
CAROLINA VS. AUBURN: This is the 14th all-time meeting between South Carolina and Auburn and the second-straight year in which the two squads have met on the gridiron. The Tigers hold a 10-2- 1 advantage in the all-time series, including a 3-1 record when the games have been played in Columbia and a 4-0 mark when the teams have met in Auburn. The teams have also played at a neutral site on five occasions, with Auburn holding a 3-1-1 advantage in those contests, including the 2010 SEC Championship game. The teams met in four-consecutive years from 1930-33, then did not meet again until 1996. The teams have played nine times as SEC opponents, with Auburn winning the first eight of those contests.
THE LAST TIME THEY MET: The Gamecocks forced three Bo Nix interceptions, including the first two of Jaycee Horn’s career, as Carolina upset the No. 15/14 Auburn Tigers, 30-22, in Columbia on Oct. 17, 2020. Auburn dominated the team statistics, rolling up 481 on 83 plays compared to just 297 yards on 67 plays for the Gamecocks, but the three picks (which all led to touchdowns) along with solid red zone defense, helped Carolina rally from an early 9-0 deficit. Horn was selected as the National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation for his efforts.
IT HAD BEEN AWHILE: When the Gamecocks knocked off Auburn last season, it marked their first win over the Tigers since 1933. The win also snapped an eight-game losing streak in the alltime series with Auburn.
SOUNDS FAMILIAR: The Gamecocks defeated Auburn by a 30-22 score in 2020 for its first win over the Tigers since 1933. In 2005, South Carolina topped Florida by the same 30-22 score, which marked the Gamecocks’ first win over the Gators since 1939. Those are the only two 30-22 wins in school history.
IT HAD HAPPENED BEFORE: Under sixth-year head coach Billy Laval, the Gamecocks traveled to Birmingham on Dec. 2, 1933 to face national power Auburn in the season finale. Earl Clary was the hero, tackling an Auburn runner in the end zone for a, early 2-0 lead, then racing 56 yards for a second period score to make it 9-0 at the half. The Plainsmen roared back to take a 14-9 lead. Clary scampered for a 29-yard fourth-quarter score that lifted Carolina to a 16-14 win, in one of the Gamecocks’ greatest victories and quite a final curtain for the Gaffney Ghost. (courtesy The First Hundred Years)
SWEET HOME ALABAMA: The Gamecocks list four players from the Yellowhammer State on its 2021 roster. Sophomore receiver Eric Shaw hails from Reeltown, about 30 miles west of the Auburn campus. Freshman wide receiver Sam Reynolds is from Alabaster and played for Thompson High. Freshman offensive lineman JonDarius Morgan is from Birmingham and graduated from Hoffman High School. Freshman defensive back La’Dareyen Craig attended Baker High School in Mobile.
HE LOOKS FAMILIAR: Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo spent the 2020 in Columbia as the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under head coach Will Muschamp. He took over the interim head coaching duties following Muschamp’s dismissal and was 0-3 in that role. He was briefly retained by Shane Beamer, before casting his lot with Bryan Harsin at Auburn.
BUT YOU SAY HE’S JUST A FRIEND: Auburn offensive line coach Will Friend was very briefly on Shane Beamer’s first coaching staff at South Carolina, joining the staff on Dec. 27, 2020, before switching lanes and joining Mike Bobo on the Auburn offensive staff.
A DIVIDED HOUSE: Wes Todd logged a three-year stint on the media relations staff at South Carolina before joining the Auburn SID staff as an assistant director. He is married to the former Lauren Quick, a Carolina grad. In fact, the two were married in the chapel on the University of South Carolina Horseshoe.
DID YOU KNOW?: Only two of Carolina’s 12 opponents this season currently have a losing record.
Depth chart
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Collyn Taylor: You can paint a picture of a lot of different results here and I would believe you wholeheartedly in however you’d like to see this game going. South Carolina wins by 10? Sure. South Carolina loses by 25? Why not? In the end, I think this game will be close. The Gamecock defense will do enough to stop the run and pressure TJ Finley to keep South Carolina in the game but it—like the rest of South Carolina’s games—will depend on how potent the offense can be. Right now, the Florida game is the exception to the rule and until the offense shows signs of consistency in every phase, it’s hard to pick South Carolina in this one. Auburn comes in upset after last year and blowing a 28-3 lead to Mississippi State and ekes out a win at Williams-Brice. Auburn 21, South Carolina 17
Chris Clark: While Auburn has some questions of its own, let's go back to a common refrain from this season for South Carolina: can the Gamecocks score enough - or stop the run defensively - to keep pace? My thought is that Carolina comes up just short. Auburn 27, South Carolina 24
Wes Mitchell: I went against my gut last week in picking South Carolina to beat Missouri. I'm not making the same mistake again. I'll take the Gamecocks in the upset. South Carolina 27, Auburn 21
Michael Beckham: Images of TJ Finley are giving Carolina fans PTSD, and last week’s performance against the run isn’t helping. I’ll make this simple: As long as Auburn doesn’t put the ball in danger, they’ll win. Auburn 27, South Carolina 17
Kendall Smith: I think this game will be close. A plus for the Gamecocks is that they know the way Mike Bobo rolls. A minus for the Gamecocks is that Mike Bobo knows more about South Carolina than most coaches. I have a feeling the South Carolina run game will get, therefore I’m taking the Gamecocks. South Carolina 27, Auburn 23.
