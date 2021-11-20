Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Auburn

Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link .

Mark Jones and Robert Griffin III will be in the booth and Quint Kessenich on the sidelines for the call.

ESPN is also available on all the major streaming platforms, such as Hulu Live, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV.

There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes ESPN.

CAROLINA VS. AUBURN: This is the 14th all-time meeting between South Carolina and Auburn and the second-straight year in which the two squads have met on the gridiron. The Tigers hold a 10-2- 1 advantage in the all-time series, including a 3-1 record when the games have been played in Columbia and a 4-0 mark when the teams have met in Auburn. The teams have also played at a neutral site on five occasions, with Auburn holding a 3-1-1 advantage in those contests, including the 2010 SEC Championship game. The teams met in four-consecutive years from 1930-33, then did not meet again until 1996. The teams have played nine times as SEC opponents, with Auburn winning the first eight of those contests.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET: The Gamecocks forced three Bo Nix interceptions, including the first two of Jaycee Horn’s career, as Carolina upset the No. 15/14 Auburn Tigers, 30-22, in Columbia on Oct. 17, 2020. Auburn dominated the team statistics, rolling up 481 on 83 plays compared to just 297 yards on 67 plays for the Gamecocks, but the three picks (which all led to touchdowns) along with solid red zone defense, helped Carolina rally from an early 9-0 deficit. Horn was selected as the National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation for his efforts.

IT HAD BEEN AWHILE: When the Gamecocks knocked off Auburn last season, it marked their first win over the Tigers since 1933. The win also snapped an eight-game losing streak in the alltime series with Auburn.

SOUNDS FAMILIAR: The Gamecocks defeated Auburn by a 30-22 score in 2020 for its first win over the Tigers since 1933. In 2005, South Carolina topped Florida by the same 30-22 score, which marked the Gamecocks’ first win over the Gators since 1939. Those are the only two 30-22 wins in school history.

IT HAD HAPPENED BEFORE: Under sixth-year head coach Billy Laval, the Gamecocks traveled to Birmingham on Dec. 2, 1933 to face national power Auburn in the season finale. Earl Clary was the hero, tackling an Auburn runner in the end zone for a, early 2-0 lead, then racing 56 yards for a second period score to make it 9-0 at the half. The Plainsmen roared back to take a 14-9 lead. Clary scampered for a 29-yard fourth-quarter score that lifted Carolina to a 16-14 win, in one of the Gamecocks’ greatest victories and quite a final curtain for the Gaffney Ghost. (courtesy The First Hundred Years)

SWEET HOME ALABAMA: The Gamecocks list four players from the Yellowhammer State on its 2021 roster. Sophomore receiver Eric Shaw hails from Reeltown, about 30 miles west of the Auburn campus. Freshman wide receiver Sam Reynolds is from Alabaster and played for Thompson High. Freshman offensive lineman JonDarius Morgan is from Birmingham and graduated from Hoffman High School. Freshman defensive back La’Dareyen Craig attended Baker High School in Mobile.

HE LOOKS FAMILIAR: Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo spent the 2020 in Columbia as the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under head coach Will Muschamp. He took over the interim head coaching duties following Muschamp’s dismissal and was 0-3 in that role. He was briefly retained by Shane Beamer, before casting his lot with Bryan Harsin at Auburn.

BUT YOU SAY HE’S JUST A FRIEND: Auburn offensive line coach Will Friend was very briefly on Shane Beamer’s first coaching staff at South Carolina, joining the staff on Dec. 27, 2020, before switching lanes and joining Mike Bobo on the Auburn offensive staff.

A DIVIDED HOUSE: Wes Todd logged a three-year stint on the media relations staff at South Carolina before joining the Auburn SID staff as an assistant director. He is married to the former Lauren Quick, a Carolina grad. In fact, the two were married in the chapel on the University of South Carolina Horseshoe.

DID YOU KNOW?: Only two of Carolina’s 12 opponents this season currently have a losing record.