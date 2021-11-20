Scott Davis: All Roads Lead Home

Scott Davis has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective.

You knew they’d ask him.

They had to.

With a head coaching position coming open at Virginia Tech, the place that just so happens to be South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer’s alma mater? Yes. Of course. Because that’s also the place where his father Frank coached for nearly three decades, where his father became a certified legend and where the young Shane grew up.

It made too much sense.

Bowden at FSU, Bryant at Alabama, Dooley at Georgia, Beamer at Virginia Tech.

With that last name and that resume, they were always going to ask him, especially once we learned this week that VT would be parting ways with Justin Fuente after six up-and-down seasons.

So…Shane. You’ve taken a year and learned the head coaching ropes in Columbia, done battle in the SEC wars, figured out a few things. You interested in heading back to Blacksburg now?

His answer at a Tuesday press conference included many of the expected talking points: He’d always love Virginia Tech, but he was happy to be here. He didn’t act annoyed to be asked about his old school, didn’t get defensive the way that many prickly coaches often do (remember Nick Saban’s immortal, “I guess I’ll just have to say it – I’m not going to be the Alabama coach” just days before leaving the Miami Dolphins to indeed become the Alabama coach?)

We’ve heard college football coaches say similar things since the very first job opening was dangled some time back in the 1870s: “Honored to be considered, but I’m happy to be here right now.”

Despite saying those words, many coaches often forget they said them mere moments after they’ve been uttered, and bolt for bigger paydays or greener pastures, as Saban did. That’s why fans have developed rhinoceros-thick skins about such things over the decades – we’ve evolved to grow scarred and impenetrable hides to protect our hearts and souls from all the double-talk and sweet-nothings we’ve heard emanating from head coaches standing behind podiums across the years.

And if Coach Beamer had left it at that – “Honored to be considered, but I’m happy to be here right now” – we might be left to wonder whether another shoe could be dropping soon.

Then he hung the following paragraph on the board: “When I said this was my dream job, I wasn't just saying that to make it sound cool in a press conference or to get the job. This is where my wife and I and my family want to be. We didn't put that sign up over there at Williams-Brice Stadium to say 'Welcome Home' just because it was trendy or a slogan. This is home for me and I want to be the head football coach here at South Carolina. I love working for Ray Tanner and Chance Miller. They are fantastic. And we have an amazing relationship. I love this state. I want to live in this state. I love this city. I want to live in the city. I told our team a couple weeks ago, my son Hunter, he's in second grade and I want him to graduate high school from here in Columbia. And this is where I want to be.” (Beamer shuts down VT speculation)

For Shane Beamer, home in 2021 is Columbia, South Carolina.