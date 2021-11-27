Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Clemson

UNRANKED: This is the first time the Gamecocks will be facing an unranked Clemson team since the 2010 season when 18th-ranked Carolina posted a 29-7 win over the unranked Tigers in Clemson. Since that time, the Tigers have been ranked 18th, 12th, 6th, 23rd, 1st, 4th, 4th, 2nd and 3rd entering the game, according to the Associated Press. The last time both squads came into this contest unranked was in 2008.

THE LAST GAMECOCK WIN: No. 10/9 South Carolina forced a half-dozen Clemson turnovers, turning three of them into touchdowns, as the Gamecocks won for the fifth-straight time over the No. 6/4 Tigers, 31-17 in Columbia on Nov. 30, 2013. The game was deadlocked at 17 heading into the final period, but Mike Davis scored on a two-yard run to cap a drive that took over six minutes off the clock, then Brandon Wilds scored on a 26-yard pass from Pharoh Cooper to seal the win. Connor Shaw posted 246 yards of total offense, including 94 on the ground, while All-American Kelcy Quarles led the defense with 2.5 sacks. Skai Moore had a fumble recovery and an interception in the contest.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET: Trevor Lawrence threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Clemson to its 27th-straight victory with a 38-3 win over South Carolina on Nov. 30, 2019. Travis Etienne ran for two scores as the Tigers posted their sixth-straight win over the Gamecocks. Clemson rolled up 527 yards of offense on 83 plays, while limiting Carolina to just 174 yards on 53 plays.

BACK-TO-BACK IN COLUMBIA: Since the COVID pandemic cancelled last year’s contest, which was originally scheduled to be played in Clemson, the two teams will play back-to-back games in Columbia. It’s the first time that has occurred since 1958 and ‘59. In fact, every game played from 1896- 1959 was played in Columbia most as part of the “Big Thursday” tradition with the game contested in late October in conjunction with the state fair.

CAROLINA VS. CLEMSON: This is the 118th meeting between these two Palmetto State schools in a rivalry that dates back to 1896. The teams met every year from 1909 - 2019, making the Carolina-Clemson series the second-longest running consecutively-played series in college football behind only Minnesota-Wisconsin before the series was interrupted a year ago due to COVID. The Tigers hold a 71-42-4 lead in the all-time series, including a 52-32-3 advantage in Columbia and a 19-10- 1 mark in Clemson. Clemson has won the last six meetings after Carolina had won the previous five.

Collyn Taylor: If you like points, this game probably isn’t for you. South Carolina’s defense has been pretty good this year and Clemson’s defense is widely regarded as great with both offenses struggling to get off the ground. The question then becomes which team can take advantage of their opportunities. South Carolina will certainly be able to force turnovers and stay in the game but could be a struggle to score points. I’m picking Clemson in a close one (South Carolina to cover) but remember this: I picked Florida and Auburn to beat South Carolina and the Gamecocks to beat Missouri, so take whatever I say with a grain of salt. Clemson 21, South Carolina 13

Chris Clark: Both of these programs have been involved in some tight contests this season. Despite a record that's fallen below lofty expectations, this is still a good Clemson team, and one that features plenty of talent. My expectation is that this one could very well go into the fourth quarter undecided. Playing at home - where it's played much better than on the road this season - I wouldn't be surprised whatsoever to see this belief-filled Gamecocks squad pull off the upset. I'll go with my gut, which is Clemson in a close one. Clemson 27, South Carolina 20

Wes Mitchell: I have no doubt that the gap between these two teams is much smaller than it has been in recent seasons and the Gamecocks have their best shot to win this rivalry game in years. Not only is Clemson a banged up football team from a standpoint of the players that are out, but some of their key contributors are currently playing through bumps and bruises as well. The Carolina defense seems to play well at home and should be capable of keeping Clemson at a manageable point total. The real question? Can Carolina score against a super salty Clemson defense. This one needs to be low-scoring and while I like the Gamecocks' chances to keep it close, I can't pick them yet. Clemson 23, South Carolina 17

Michael Beckham: I’m not going to fall into the positivity trap this time. Until they prove they can put good performances back to back, I’m not going to pick the Gamecocks to do it. This is a game of teams that defend well and struggle offensively. Clemson does both slightly better and has a huge talent advantage, though South Carolina is playing at home in front of a sold out crowd at night. It will help, but it won’t be enough. Clemson 23, South Carolina 16

Kendall Smith: Alright y'all, it's the week we've all been waiting for. I need to say this first before I get into the nitty-gritty- South Carolina is not supposed to win this game!!! I know everyone is excited, pumped up and confident, but please keep in mind that although this is probably the best shot in a while that South Carolina has had to beat Clemson, the Gamecocks are the underdogs in this match-up. With that being said, I think this game will come down to defense. Clemson obviously has an insanely good defense that held the #1 team in the country to only three offensive points (TD scored in that game came for UGA defense.) However, South Carolina has a pretty darn good defense too. Jaylan Foster is still tied for first in the nation for most interceptions with five on the season. There's no doubt this South Carolina defense will need to bring the heat- especially against a Clemson offense that has two strong running backs in Kobe Pace and Will Shipley who accounted for 303 of Clemson's 333 total rushing yards last weekend vs Wake.

South Carolina has not been fantastic in stopping the run this season, so tomorrow it's time for the defense to buckle down. Even though on paper the Tigers seem to be the more dominant of the two teams. I just have a feeling about tonight that's different. Yes, I said this vs Auburn and Florida (I was right too!) but my feeling is different than that. The Gamecocks want this win so badly and it is evident. Williams-Brice will be raging tomorrow night, and as Coach Beamer pointed out earlier in the week, Clemson isn't used to playing hostile environments. Their top two backs, Shipley and Pace are freshman and sophomores respectively, so neither has played in a really tough stadium in front of a ruthless crowd yet (fun fact, I went to high school with Will Shipley! Weird that I used to be a cheerleader when he played and now we go to rival schools.) I think Jason Brown is a gamer, and tomorrow he is going to bring it. I'm taking the Gamecocks over the Tigers for many reasons, but the biggest being I think Gamecock Nation is going to show up big for South Carolina, fueling the team and forcing Clemson to struggle. Gamecocks 24, Clemson 17.

