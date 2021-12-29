Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs UNC in the Duke's Mayo Bowl

South Carolina (6-6, 3-5 SEC) vs North Carolina (6-6, 3-5 ACC) When: Thursday, Dec 30, 2021 - 11:30 AM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC (74,867) Broadcast: ESPN (Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr, Taylor McGregor) Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit) Satellite Radio: Sirius 137/XM 190 Odds: UNC -9.5 (O/U 57) Weather: 63 degrees, wind 8 mph

How to watch today’s game

The Gamecocks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) and Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5 ACC) are set for an 11:30 a.m. kickoff on ESPN. There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes SEC Network. ESPN is also available on all the major streaming platforms, such as Hulu Live, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV.

Coverage from South Carolina vs North Carolina Week

Duke's Mayo Bowl Preview

Photo by Chris Gillespie

Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics

BATTLE OF THE CAROLINAS: The two flagship universities of the Carolinas - South Carolina and North Carolina - renew its rivalry on Thursday, Dec. 30, in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. This will mark the 59th meeting on the gridiron between these two bordering schools. North Carolina holds a 35-19- 4 advantage in the all-time series, including a 3-1 mark when the game has been played at a neutral site. However, South Carolina has won three of the last four contests and six of the last eight overall. BEAMER VERSUS THE HEELS: This will mark South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer’s first meeting against the Tar Heels as a head coach. MACK ATTACKS THE GAMECOCKS: North Carolina head coach Mack Brown is 2-3 against the Gamecocks, with the first four games coming during his first stint in Chapel Hill. The Gamecocks defeated the Tar Heels by scores of 31-10, 27-20 and 27-5 from 1988-90, before Brown and the Tar Heels tallied a 21-17 win during the 1991 season. Brown led UNC to a 24-20 win over Will Muschamp’s Gamecocks to kick off the 2019 season in Charlotte. THE LAST TIME THEY MET: True freshman quarterback Sam Howell threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns, Myles Wolfork had two late fourth quarter interceptions and North Carolina battled back to defeat South Carolina 24-20 on August 31, 2019 in Charlotte. The game marked Mack Brown’s return to the sideline following a five-year hiatus. Howell capped second half drives of 98 and 95 yards with a 22-yard TD strike to Dyami Brown and a 17-yard scoring toss to Beau Corrales to give Brown his first win since 2013, when he coached at Texas. South Carolina held a 20-9 advantage heading into the final period, but was unable to secure the win. Attendance was 52,183. THE LAST GAMECOCK WIN: The Gamecocks and Tar Heels opened the 2015 season at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 3, with South Carolina posting a 17-13 win. The Tar Heels took a 13-10 lead into intermission, but Shon Carson broke a 48-yard run to paydirt early in the fourth quarter for the only score in the second half, lifting the Gamecocks to victory. Linebacker Skai Moore intercepted a pair of passes in the end-zone, including one in the game’s final minutes to preserve the win. South Carolina did most of its damage on the ground, rushing for 254 yards. The announced attendance was 51,664. CAROLINA ON MY MIND: The Gamecocks have 14 players on the current roster who played their high school ball in the state of North Carolina. Four players list Charlotte as their hometown - Eric Douglas played at Mallard Creek, Jovaughn Gwyn played for Harding University, Jake Helfrich prepped at Providence Day and Jaylen Nichols went to Myers Park. Others from the Tar Heel State include: Nick Muse (Belmont), Mohamed Kaba (Clinton), Rick Sandidge (Concord); Nick Barrett (Goldsboro), Jalen Brooks (Harrisburg), Traevon Kenion (Monroe); Spencer Eason-Riddle (Raleigh); Sherrod Greene (Rocky Mount); Mitch Jeter (Salisbury) and Jaylin Dickerson (Southern Pines). NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS: The Gamecocks are 35-12 in their last 47 non-conference games, with seven of the 12 losses coming against Clemson. Carolina is 3-1 in non-conference action in 2021 with wins over Eastern Illinois (46-0), East Carolina (20-17) and Troy (23-14) and a loss to Clemson. THERE’S A CONNECTION: North Carolina defensive coordinator Jay Bateman was Pete Lembo’s DC for nine years at Lehigh, Elon and Ball State. Lembo coaches special teams for the Gamecocks. WHEN WILL I SEE YOU AGAIN? The Gamecocks and Tar Heels are scheduled to meet at Bank of America Stadium again to kick off the 2023 season on Sept. 2, 2023. The teams also have a home-and-home series booked for later in the decade, with the Tar Heels coming to Columbia in 2028, then the Gamecocks making the return trip to Chapel Hill in 2029

Depth chart

Gamecock Central Staff Predictions