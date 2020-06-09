Less than a week after decommitting from N.C. State, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County three-star running back Caleb McDowell has decided on his future home.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound playmaker announced a commitment to South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon, just a few weeks after Gamecocks' running backs coach Des Kitchings offered him a scholarship.

Kitchings, who joined the South Carolina staff in late April and he's quickly worked to shape the running back board for the 2021 class.

McDowell chooses the Gamecocks over offers from N.C. State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Indiana, Purdue and Syracuse, among others.

McDowell is ranked the No. 72 prospect in the state of Georgia.

He is South Carolina's seventh commit to the 2021 class.