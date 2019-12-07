After a four-point win at UMass Wednesday, the Gamecocks are now getting to the toughest part of their schedule with six of their next seven games against KenPom top 70 teams, including two teams ranked in the top 10 by the AP.

The skinny: This is by far the biggest test South Carolina's faced to this point. The Cougars have won 30 games in back to back seasons, including a Sweet 16 berth last year, and are off to a 4-2 start this year.

Also see: The latest on the OC hire

The Cougars, led by North Carolina native Kelvin Sampson, have been to the last two tournaments, going 2-2.

They're the highest-rated team according to KenPom (No. 36) South Carolina's faced and probably the most talented.

While they don't have any great wins—their best win is one over No. 126 Texas State—both losses have been to KenPom top 70 teams in BYU and a top 15 Oregon team.

It's not a fast-paced team (No. 226 in tempo) but they shoot and rebound the offensive ball well and don't turn it over.

KenPom prediction: The Gamecocks (6-3) are given a 39 percent chance to win by KenPom with the site predicting a 75-72 Gamecock loss at home.

Also see: On the record with MarShawn Lloyd

What they do well: They're solid defensively—No. 71 nationally allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions—but offense is their strong suit.

They rank 22nd in offensive efficiency, scoring 109.8 points per 100 possessions, have a 52.4 effective field goal percentage and the third-best offensive rebound rate in the country.

It's a very well balanced offense with 53.4 percent of points coming from inside the arc, 26.5 from three and 20.1 from the free throw line; they have options all over the court and defending it will be a tall task.

Houston has a very low turnover rate (15.8), which means the offense protects the ball, and shoot 35.5 percent from three.

Both their offensive and defensive block percentages are top 10 nationally, which means the Cougars don't get their shots blocked (their 1.6 block rate is the best in the country) and they do their fair share of blocking shots as well.

What they don't do well: Houston is a good defensive team, but that's primarily because they protect the paint so well. Teams are shooting 37.3 percent from three, four percent higher than the national average, with 35 percent of the points they've allowed coming from long range.

They also don't force a lot of turnovers, which South Carolina has been prone to do at times this season. Their steal rate is 6.6, which is 323rd out of 353 teams in Division I.

The Cougars foul a lot, which means a lot of opportunities from the stripe for South Carolina, a 59.8 percent free throw shooting team.

Also see: Hoops recruiting nugget

Player to watch: Fabian White, F

It's easy to say Quentin Grimes, the Cougars' leading scorer, but White's been really good through six games on both ends of the court.

He's second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.5 points per game, and is shooting over 50 percent as one of the team's go-to options down low.

White is a really good rebounder, ranking as one of the best 200 rebounders in the country in terms of offensive and defensive rebound rates. His 11 percent rebound rate on the offensive glass is 193rd-best nationally.

He's racked up six blocks, tied for second-most on the team, and averages almost nine rebounds a game.

The 6-foot-7 junior is in his third year under Sampson, which means he's experienced and will be a big test for whichever Gamecock big—likely Maik Kotsar—has to guard him.

[LIMITED TIME OFFER: New subscribers get up to 50% off first year! All with in-depth coverage of your Gamecocks!]