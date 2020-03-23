Yes there's no bracket, but we've created something hopefully almost as good, and Gamecock related.

We at GamecockCentral know how rough it is this time of year with no basketball and no bracket to fill out, but we're here to help.

How it works: There are 64 athletes represented over four regionals: football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and other sports.

It's similar to the NCAA Tournament where players are seeded one through 16 and go single elimination over the course of the next few weeks to determine who is the greatest Gamecock of all time.

Each sport at South Carolina is represented, and a few sports earned multiple nods in the Other Sports region.

The best part? The fans get to choose the winners of each match up.

Two rounds happen each week with Tuesday and Wednesday winners advancing to the next round of voting Thursday and Friday results will be updated and announced every Monday.

The voting will be done on the Fighting Gamecocks Forum with the athlete who gets the majority of the vote moving on to the next round.

The first round will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday with the football and basketball regionals up first. Wednesday will be the baseball and other sports regionals.

Round two voting will start Thursday and Friday before the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 begin the following week.

Voting will be live for 24 hours before the next round of voting.

Before voting starts tomorrow, take a look at the bracket here and start filling it out and making predictions.

A more in-depth breakdown of each regional will be provided before each round of voting.

First round matchups

Football

(1) George Rogers vs. (16) Steve Taneyhill

(2) Jadeveon Clowney vs. (15) Deebo Samuel

(3) Sterling Sharpe vs. (14) Del Wilkes

(4) Marcus Lattimore vs. (13) Eric Norwood

(5) Alshon Jeffery vs. (12) Brandon Bennett

(6) Connor Shaw vs. (11) Jeff Grantz

(7) Steve Wadiak vs. (10) Melvin Ingram

(8) Tommy Suggs vs. (9) Stephon Gilmore

Basketball

(1) Alex English vs. (16) Shannon Johnson

(2) A'ja Wilson vs. (15) Mike Dunleavy

(3) Sindarius Thornwell vs. (14) Jocelyn Penn

(4) Shelia Foster vs. (13) Devan Downey

(5) John Roche vs. (12) Alaina Coates

(6) Tiffany Mitchell vs. (11) Kevin Joyce

(7) Grady Wallace vs. (10) La'Keisha Sutton

(8) Martha Parker vs. (9) BJ McKie

Baseball

(1) Michael Roth vs. (16) David Marchbanks

(2) Earl Bass vs. (15) Brian Buscher

(3) Kip Bouknight vs. (14) Mac White

(4) Drew Meyer vs. (13) Hank Small

(5) Landon Powell vs. (12) Justin Smoak

(6) Christian Walker vs. (11) Matt Price

(7) Jackie Bradley Jr. vs. (10) Brian Roberts

(8) Whit Merrifield vs. (9) Blake Cooper

Other sports

(1) Clint Mathis (men's soccer) vs. (16) Siew-Ai Lim (women's golf)

(2) Aleen Bailey (track and field) vs. (15) Macie Tendrich (beach volleyball)

(3) Savannah McCaskill (women's soccer) vs. (14) Shonda Cole (volleyball)

(4) Wade King (swimming and diving) vs. (13) Otis Harris (track and field)

(5) Tiffany Tootle (softball) vs. (12) Katherine Schmidt (equestrian)

(6) Terrence Trammell (track and field) vs. (11) Paul Jubb (men's tennis)

(7) Ingrid Martins (women's tennis) vs. (10) Kyle Thompson (men's golf)

(8) Lisa Misipeka (track and field) vs. (9) Charlotte Hamilton (swimming and diving)