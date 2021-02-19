His buyout, if he leaves for a non-SEC school is $100,000 in year one and $50,000 in year two. If he leaves for another SEC school then that buyout is doubled to $200,000 in year one and $100,000 in year two.

Also see: More insider notes on the 2021 football recruiting class

If fired, South Carolina owes 75 percent of the money left on Hardesty's deal. There is a mitigation clause that would reduce the buyout based on annual compensation at his new school. Hardesty has signed the contract.

The Gamecocks hired Hardesty in early February and made the hire official Feb. 5. Hardesty comes to South Carolina from Charlotte where he coached receivers.

The former Tennessee running back has a deep stable of backs to now work with, including all-SEC back Kevin Harris and former five-star freshman MarShawn Lloyd who is coming off an ACL injury.

With his contract approved, it means Beamer's first staff at South Carolina is here and all under contract.

Coaching assistant coaching salaries

Marcus Satterfield, offensive coordinator: two-year deal, $900,000 annually

Clayton White, defensive coordinator: three-year deal, $900,000 annually

Pete Lembo, special teams coordinator: three-year deal, $450,000 annually

Greg Adkins, offensive line: two-year deal, $550,000 annually

Justin Stepp, wide receivers: two-year deal, $460,000 annually

Erik Kimrey, tight ends: two-year deal, $200,000 annually

Hardesty, running backs: two-year deal, $300,000 annually

Also see: The latest with running back Jaylon Glover

Jimmy Lindsey, defensive line: two-year deal, $350,000 annually

Mike Peterson, outside linebackers: two-year deal, $420,000 annually

Torrian Gray, defensive backs: three-year deal, $350,000 in year one