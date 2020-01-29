Heinrich sat and missed all of the fall coming off a shoulder injury, but right now he’s full go and making up for lost time.

When South Carolina was going through fall scrimmages, one of its more versatile infielders in Jeff Heinrich wasn’t able to get out there.

“It’s amazing. He missed all fall and didn’t get any at-bats in the fall,” Mark Kingston said. “He stepped right in and took quality at-bats. That’s great for us. That’s another talented kid. Sometimes it takes you a little while. He’s showing a pretty natural ability to see the ball and give us quality at-bats. He’s another quality option.”

Also see: Breaking down the NET rankings and metrics

Heinrich spent the fall rehabbing off the field and, while his teammates were practicing on the field, it was him walking around in a sling unable to do much of anything.

He got out of the sling before the start of preseason practice and made his long-awaited appearance back to the batter’s box last weekend as the team began full team practice Saturday.

After three scrimmages he’s showing why the Gamecocks recruited him.

He’s had eight official at-bats over three days of scrimmages open to the public and is 5-for-8 with three of those five hits going for extra bases: a double and two triples.

He’s done it off a few good pitchers as well, notching hits off two of the team’s highest-rated junior college prospects in Thomas Farr and Andy Peters.

If he continues to hit, it might be hard to keep him out of the lineup, but the biggest question is where he plays if he’s in the lineup.

Through three days he’s taken defensive reps at first base, second base and third base.

Also see: Breaking down the keys to a win Wednesday

“We have some position flexibility with guys. (Noah) Campbell can play multiple positions. (Braylen) Wimmer can play multiple positions and he can play multiple positions. We have some guys so it’s a matter of putting those pieces together,” Kingston said. “It might be different on different days. It might have to do with who’s hot; it might have to do with who needs a day off. We have enough athleticism and we have guys around.”



The Gamecocks finished their first weekend of scrimmages Monday and will resume Friday with three more scrimmages this weekend.

“We’re sitting good talent out there,” Kingston said after Sunday’s scrimmage. “(Sunday) I thought hitters took a ton of good at-bats. I’m encouraged by the overall quality of play.”

Also see: Gamecocks pushing hard for 2022 Georgia lineman

Heinrich will continue to hit and see if he can find a spot in the opening day order as the season begins to creep up just over two weeks away.

He was a 40th-round draft pick last season coming out of McHenry Junior College where he slashed .466/.488/.726 with four homers and 31 RBI. He’d only strike out six times in 73 at-bats.