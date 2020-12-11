The Gamecocks had mostly veterans lining up on both sides of the ball, but there were a handful of first-year or redshirt freshmen who played and did well, relatively speaking.

It was probably a year to forget for most South Carolina given the poor on-field results, a coaching change and the inherit frustration 2020 brings, but there were a few good things to happen, especially from a youth standpoint.

Offense

Jakai Moore (435 snaps)

PFF numbers: 65.6 overall grade, 30.3 pass block grade, 79.7 run block grade

The skinny: Moore had his struggles, most notably in the pass game, as he was in and out of the starting lineup at both tackle spots, but was one of the highest-graded linemen on the team. He was really good in the run game, a big reason the Gamecocks had a 1,000-yard rusher, and could be a nice building block for the future as he develops.

Vincent Murphy (9 snaps)

PFF numbers: 65.5 overall grade, 64.6 run block grade

The skinny: It's an incredibly small sample size for Murphy, who played in just two games this year, but he had a respectable grade when he was in games, mostly out-of-hand ones. As a backup center and guard and Sadarius Hutcherson moving on to the NFL, he could be in the thick of a competition for starter snaps next season.

Jaheim Bell (24 snaps)

PFF numbers: 65.3 overall grade, 64.3 receiving grade, 65.5 pass block grade, 61.2 run block grade

The skinny: Bell came into South Carolina with a lot of praise and expectations to see the field early, only to have those put on the shelf with a knee injury. When he was healthy, he showed flashes of an explosive passing threat. With Nick Muse's future at South Carolina undetermined at the moment, the Gamecocks need versatile athletes at tight end like Bell.

Keveon Mullins (53 snaps)

PFF numbers: 62.5 overall grade, 63.2 receiving grade, 55.4 run block grade

The skinny: Mullins had a few big plays in the first half of the season before an ankle injury ended his year prematurely. He graded out fairly well for a redshirt freshman in his first real action and should give the Gamecocks somewhat of a weapon next season.

Defense

O'Donnell Fortune (7 snaps)

PFF numbers: 68 overall grade, 66.8 run defense grade, 80.1 tackling grade, 63.3 coverage grade

The skinny: Like Murphy, Fortune has a very small sample size to work with here. He played in just one game, but ended up being the sixth-highest overall grade on the defense regardless of snap counts. With the Gamecocks have plenty of holes to fill in the secondary, he could see more time next season.

Jordan Burch (196 snaps)

PFF numbers: 61.1 overall grade, 61.4 run defense grade, 78.7 tackling grade, 59.6 pass rush grade

The skinny: Burch showed flashes of that five-star talent he came into college with, but a hand injury limited his playing time down the stretch. A 61.1 overall grade isn't transcendently good, but it gives the Gamecocks something to build on for the future.

Joe Anderson (59 snaps)

PFF numbers: 59.4 overall grade, 58.1 run defense grade, 78.3 tackling grade, 59.4 pass rush grade

The skinny: Anderson struggled to see the field early in the year but saw more of the field the final three games of the year. He played fairly well, especially coming in and tackling well.

Cam Smith (253 snaps)

PFF numbers: 57.5 overall grade, 37.2 tackling grade, 56.7 coverage grade

The skinny: Smith had some very visible growing pains and a season hampered with a few injuries, but did some good things on the back end. He was just OK in coverage and needs to vastly improve in tackling.