Love chose the Gamecocks over California following an excellent official visit to Columbia on June 9, which was followed by an offer from head coach Shane Beamer and special teams coach and associate head coach Pete Lembo.

South Carolina received some excellent news today in the form of a commitment of Riverside, Missouri punter Mason Love , who will sign to the Gamecocks' Class of 2024 on a full-ride scholarship.

Love's reaction to recruiting editor Lee Wardlaw on his commitment to the Gamecocks:

"I mean, it's been a long time coming, you know. I started kicking in the fifth grade. I never imagined that I would be committing to an SEC program on a full-ride scholarship. It doesn't feel real," he said.

The five-star kicker and punter according to Kohl's Kicking, which also garnered offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, and Navy is stoked to suit up for South Carolina, who has performed tremendously at special teams since the hiring of Lembo.

The site ranks him as the No. 4 punter and No. 19 kicker in the nation.

"I know it's not going to be easy, but I'm ready to work, and I'm super excited," Love said.

Love said that Beamer is a genuine person and one of the best coaches in the business.

"He's just a genuine, amazing person, (and) I can't wait to be coached by him. In my opinion, he's one of the best coaches in the SEC. He's building something special in Columbia, and I'm excited to be a part of that," he said.

He said Lembo is a tactful coach and a great person to be around.

"He's very organized. His practice schedules are efficient, and you can tell that it works. He does (practices) very game-like. Coach Lembo structures it like that, and I really like that a lot. Also, he's a very down-to-earth person and very understanding. He's just a great person overall," Love said.

Here is the skillset that Love said he would bring to the Gamecocks:

"I definitely pride myself on my form and technique. I think it's important to have compact steps and very explosive hips, and get through the ball, as well. I (believe) I have good location and direction. I can help with (field position) and pin the ball deep," Love said.