Now, as he begins his final training camp of his career, the graduate transfer is just excited to be playing again almost a year after his season-ending injury.

After tearing his ACL his final season at Colorado State, Hill’s been on a journey that took him from Colorado Springs to the transfer portal and back to his home state of South Carolina to play for Mike Bobo, Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks.

“It feels awesome,” he said. “Yesterday was the first time I went full go in practice in a year so it felt great to be back out there and compete. I’m just super excited to get back out there.”

Hill, who spent his summer rehabbing and training in his hometown of Spartanburg, said he’s not in any pain and isn’t cautious moving around on his knee now that practice has started.

Once spring practice shut down, Hill went back home and finished up his rehab process before working out and throwing with his former high school teammate and current Philadelphia Eagle JJ Arcega-Whiteside.

He arrived back on campus for summer workouts and, after not being able to spend much time with his teammates in the spring because he was in the training room, he’s working on building those relationships now.

“It interesting. I’m a fifth year guy and one of the older guys on the team. At the same time, when I got here you feel like a freshman almost. It’s all new to you,” Hill said “Once you get out here, it’s been good to build relationships with people and get to know each other and earn people’s respect. I think it’s gone well. We have a great quarterback room. We get along well. I think we have a good offense. Everybody is building chemistry. I think we’re going to be just fine.”

Hill now gets inserted into a quarterback competition with Ryan Hilinski as those two battle it out for the starting job along with Jay Urich and Luke Doty.

In three seasons at Colorado State Hill completed 60.7 percent of his passes, averaged 7.7 yards per attempt and threw 23 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

“I’m definitely a pocket passer,” Hill said of his game. “I’m just trying to get it to guys who can make plays. I feel like I’ve got good arm strength and try to make good decisions. I’m just trying to be the best teammate and leader I can be.”

Hill opted to transfer from Colorado State after Bobo and the Rams mutually agreed to part ways and it didn’t take him long to find a home back in the Palmetto State.

Soon after his name hit the portal he got a call from Bobo and then Muschamp about coming to South Carolina and the recruiting pitch was pretty simple.

“They asked if I wanted to come on a visit and if I needed to see anything,” he said. “I was like, ‘I’m good. As long as we’re doing similar stuff, I’m ready to come back home.’

Now he gets to continue playing for a coach he has nothing but respect for in Bobo.

“I love coach Bobo. He’s a great guy. I’ve known him for a long time. He’s one of those guys who is going to push you every day. You’re not going to be comfortable. His favorite thing is getting comfortable being uncomfortable,” Hill said. “He’s going to push you. He’s going to push you for perfection every day. He knows we’re not going to be perfect but that’s what we’re going to strive for. I think that’s one of the reasons of what makes him a great coach. He’s not going to let you get away with things. He’s going to constantly push you to get better and better. I think he’s a great coach.”