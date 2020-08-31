After Saturday’s scrimmage, Will Muschamp said two defensive backs are taking the reigns there.

Yes, Edwards left South Carolina as one of the best receivers in school history but he also served as the punt returner for the last two seasons and it means the Gamecocks need to find a starter at the spot.

Bryan Edwards graduating and moving on to the NFL leaves a big gap on the Gamecock roster in 2020, but one place might go under the radar.

“Jaycee Horn and Jammie Robinson have done a good job returning punts for us. They’d be the top two guys at this point,” he said. “It was good to get them into some live situations catching the ball with people covering down the field. We incorporated it in the scrimmage, which was good to transition to be able to go to a special teams unit from an offensive or defensive set.”

Both players are getting plenty of reps on special teams during preseason camp and even got more live reps last week during the scrimmage Saturday in Williams-Brice.

Horn has been involved in punt return since he arrived on campus but never was able to overtake Edwards back there. Without the receiver in the mix—Edwards is busy turning heads in Las Vegas—the Gamecocks are putting the pressure on him to take over that spot.

“Right now he’s focused on corner and being a punt returner. That’s one of the things he needs to do a better job of,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “He had some opportunities last year but didn’t get a bunch of reps at it and wasn’t so comfortable doing it. We put it on him this summer and put it on him this spring that it’s something we need him to do for our football team.”

Horn’s obviously a talented athlete, turning into one of the better cornerbacks in the SEC heading into his junior season.

Because he’s one of the team’s best athletes, the Gamecocks are trying to put him on the field as much as possible and give him a chance to make plays with the ball.

“He’s an electrifying athlete and can be really good with the ball in his hands,” Robinson said. “He has to be really comfortable to make the plays and make the catches he needs to make.”

Jammie Robinson obviously has a chance to take that spot too as another gifted athlete who can also make plays in the open field as well.

The Gamecocks still have to figure out punt returner and their punter. At that position, it’s a battle between freshman Kai Kroeger and redshirt senior Christian Kinsley.

Kroeger might be the best guy right now, Muschamp said, but it’s about the lefty kicker becoming more consistent.

“It’s a different rotation. Kai’s kicked the ball well but he needs to be a little more consistent in how he’s kicking it,” Muschamp said. “Kinsley’s kicked the ball well, but Kai’s been probably the guy who can flip the field for us the best.”