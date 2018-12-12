SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL The Gamecocks are going through their season right now, which means the three players they've officially signed are also going through their last season of high school basketball as well. South Carolina has three players committed in the 2019 class, and here is a look at how they're doing as the high school basketball season gets underway.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Backcourt commitment Trae Hannibal, fresh off a 25-plus point performance last weekend at the annual Bojangles Bash, is averaging over 20 points through three games this season.

He's averaging 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while also shooting 58 percent from the field. Hannibal also had a triple double Dec. 4 against Sumter, scoring 21 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The 6-foot-2 guard will play again in Columbia this weekend playing Keenan High School at 3:30 p.m. in a showcase at Lexington High School.

No season stats are readily available for the big man Wildens Leveque out of Gould Academy in Maine, but the forward's had a few standout individual performances early in the season. Leveque had 19 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks in an early-season exhibition game in November and followed it up with a similar performance a few weeks later in the Hoop Mountain Classic. He had 15 points, 12 rebounds and finished three blocks short of a triple double. Leveque was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, which is hosted by Zero Gravity Basketball.

Wing player Trey Anderson's season stats aren't readily available, either, but he has had some stellar games in his senior season at Woodstock Academy after transferring for a postgraduate year from Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) this season.

He's hit double figures at least twice this season playing in a few showcase tournaments like most prep schools do before getting into the teeth of their schedules. Anderson's had outings of 16, 15 and 10 points, including hitting four three-pointers against Olympus Prep this season. The 6-foot-6 wing player, who's known as a shooter, committed to South Carolina over Thanksgiving week after an official visit and is the third, and right now final, piece of the team's 2019 class. The Gamecocks' class is currently No. 61 overall nationally and twelfth in the SEC ahead of LSU and Arkansas.