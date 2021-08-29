How Juju McDowell earned playing time in crowded running back room

Now, as game day sits a week away, McDowell has found a way to earn playing time and could be a mainstay early in South Carolina’s offensive plan.

McDowell, who enrolled this summer, walked onto campus and immediately found himself behind the likes of a 1,000-yard rusher and a former-five star freshman, but that didn’t stop him from being able to chisel out a role.

No one would have blamed Juju McDowell if he got on campus and found himself, at least for the first year, struggling to see the field in what is expected to be South Carolina’s most talented room.

“He’s going to play a lot from a capacity standpoint. He may end up being our kick returner and will be in there a lot on offense. He’s explosive,” Shane Beamer said. “He’s smart, he’s tough. He’s still a freshman, don’t get me wrong, but has a huge upside. He’s explosive and can be a weapon in the passing game as well. He has great hands, really great ball skills. We’re excited about him.”

Looking at McDowell’s frame—he’s listed at 5-foot-9, 177 pounds—he might not give off the vibe of someone who could step on campus and immediately play as a freshman, but there’s just something about McDowell, his teammates say.

There’s an innate energy and playmaking ability, paired with hypercompetitive streak within him that’s catapulted him to snaps early in his South Carolina tenure.

“That size doesn’t matter type of energy. I think he’s like 5-foot-6, but it doesn’t matter. He’s going to play like he’s 6-foot-5,” Debo Williams said. “He’s going to play like he’s 250 regardless of whatever weight he is. He has a lot of heart, and I respect that about him. The guy’s fast, man. You can’t tackle what you can’t touch.”

The big question now is, how the Gamecocks plan on using him with a bevy of backs also deserving carries.

McDowell isn’t just a running back, but someone who, because of his mental capacity to retain different positions, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield can have different roles for in each game plan.

“Every chance he’s had a chance to shine, he’s shined. He knows what he’s supposed to be doing,” Satterfield said. “He goes out there and executes and is just one of those guys who makes plays. We’re lucky to have him.”

Regardless of where he plays come Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois, McDowell will almost assuredly play and get the chance to impact the game both offensively and in special teams.

And, with an already deep running back room, any impact they can get from McDowell will certainly help an offense looking to rebound after a tough two seasons.

“I plan on impacting the team as much as possible. Wherever they want to use me I’m willing to work and try my best to make as many plays as possible,” McDowell said. “Honestly, I feel like we have the best running back room in the country. I’m taking it day by day and doing as much as I can for the team.”