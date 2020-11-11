That typical, vague coach-speak usually doesn’t mean a whole lot, but Tuesday Muschamp dove a little deeper about how the coaching staff evaluates quarterbacks.

Every time the Gamecock head coach is asked about how he determines a starting quarterback, he gives the standard answer of choosing the guy who gives the team the best chance to win.

If Will Muschamp has said it once, he’s said it a million times regarding the quarterback position.

“Decision making at the line of scrimmage in the run game, decision making at the line of scrimmage in protections,” Muschamp said. “Decision making at the line of scrimmage in redirecting the protection, changing the play to whatever the game plan presents itself, completion percentage and being accurate with the football.”

And evaluation this week is more important leading into a game compared to every other week this season.

The Gamecocks opened up their quarterback position after the Texas A&M with three guys vying for the job in Collin Hill, Ryan Hilinski and Luke Doty.

It seems like Hill and Hilinski are splitting the lion’s share of first-team reps with Doty working in the package specifically designed for him, and that will continue through Thursday’s practice.

Muschamp said the earliest a decision would be made is Friday after walk-through and wouldn’t be shocked if it went down to Saturday in warm-ups.

“Every play is graded. That’s not just now, but that’s been every day since we’ve been going to try and create competition. That’s not just at the quarterback competition. We chart production on defense. Every day has a grade,” Muschamp said. “Those are the things at the quarterback position we’re looking at that and we’ll continue to evaluate that and grade those guys.”

Hill has struggled mightily the last two weeks, completing 20 of his 43 attempts for 300 yards (7 yards per attempt) with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Muschamp opted to open up the competition after Hill went 8-for-21 against A&M for 66 yards and two picks, citing a spark needed on offense.

“I’ve been doing a good job of being myself and giving that spark, even during practice. I think the big thing comes off the field. That might be that spark. I know the linemen come to my room every Friday night,” Hilinski said.

“I bring my Xbox, we watch a couple shows then flip through clips on tape. That’s the thing. When I went in there Saturday, they were all excited. It was good to see smiles on the offense. That’s what we have to get back to: having fun.”

Hill still thinks he can provide a spark if he retains the starting quarterback spot heading into the Ole Miss game.

“Obviously we didn’t play well. We do need to mix something up. It’s making sure we’re all on the same page up front, all on the same page as an offense,” Hill said. “We’ve had success as an offense. We have to make sure we’re all on the same page communicating well.”