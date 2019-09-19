Before South Carolina hits the road, here's a look at how they're performing statistically as a team and individually compared to the other 13 schools and players in the conference.

The Gamecocks hit the road this week for their first SEC game away from home against Missouri after dropping their conference opener 47-23 to Alabama Saturday.

Week 3 just finished up and SEC teams are starting to transition away from playing Group of Five or FCS teams and delving into their SEC slates.

The Gamecocks find themselves near in the top half of the SEC in almost every offensive category outside of passing offense (ninth) and passing efficiency (12th).

A caveat to these offensive statistics is they racked up video game kinds of numbers against Charleston Southern, which skews some of those overall stats on the offensive side of the ball, although a lot of other SEC teams play a few non-Power 5 teams or FCS teams to start the year.

But, even so, the Gamecocks are fifth in the conference in scoring offense, averaging 38.3 points per game, and fourth in the SEC averaging 501.3 yards per game.

They're also third in rushing yards per game with 252 per game, including going for over 130 against a second-ranked Alabama team. Through three games, they have 75 first down, which is good for fourth in the SEC behind LSU, Alabama and Georgia.

On the flip side though, they come in near the bottom of every defensive stat. They're 13th in scoring defense (27 points/game), total defense (440.3 yards/game) and pass defense (311.7).

In rushing defense they come in at 128.7 yards per game and are ninth in interceptions forced with three picks, all of which came against Charleston Southern.

Their red zone offense is sixth in the league (10-for-11, seven touchdowns) while their red zone defense sits at 12th (9-for-11, four TDs).

They do have a host of players who are near the top of the conference in a few categories.

Coming off a 100-yard day Saturday, Rico Dowdle is tied for seventh in the SEC averaging 83.7 yards per game. He's averaging 7.6 yards per carry as well with two scores.

Freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski is third in passing yards per game at 303, behind LSU's Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. Hilinski is also third in total offense per game (302.5 yards) behind the same two guys.

As for special teams, Parker White continues to have a silently great year to date, ranking eighth in the league averaging nine points per game. He's also third in field goal percentage (85.7) and has made three of four kicks from 40 yards or longer with the only miss coming from over 50. Joseph Charlton is seventh in the SEC in average punt yardage at 43.9.

Bryan Edwards leads the SEC averaging 22 yards per punt while Shi Smith comes in at sixth averaging 23.1 yard per kickoff return. Smith is also ninth in all-purpose yards per game at 109.

Defensively, Ernest Jones checks in tied for sixth at 23 total tackles while RJ Roderick (19) is tied for ninth and TJ Brunson is eleventh at 17 total tackles.



Javon Kinlaw is leading the SEC along with Florida's Jabari Zuniga with three sacks, including one last week against Tagovailoa.

Kinlaw and D.J. Wonnum each have three tackles for loss, which is tied for fourth-best in the conference.

Below is a full look at team stats and where South Carolina ranks.