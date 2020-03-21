A look at those here.

They ended top half in the SEC again, the fourth time in fifth years, and did it behind some standout performances.

The Gamecocks finished their season last week, notching their sixth .500 or better season in a row for the first time since the McGuire days.

The Gamecocks finished the best team in SEC games only in terms of defensive efficiency, giving up just 98.2 points per 100 possessions and eighth in adjusted offensive efficiency (102.5 points per 100).

The Gamecocks ended in conference games fourth in scoring margin, outscoring teams on average by 3.2 points per game.

They were seventh in three-point shooting at 32.7 percent and had the conference's best three point defense with teams shooting just 28.3 percent from beyond the arc.

They'd finish seventh in rebounding margin, middle of the road, out-rebounding teams by a little less than a rebound per game (0.8).

South Carolina led the league in both assists (14.8) and steals (7.6) steals per game while finishing second in assist to turnover ratio at plus-2.4.

Individually, the Gamecocks had a few guys put up really good numbers, most notably Maik Kotsar and Jermaine Couisnard.

Kotsar finished in the top 10 in five major categories.

He was top five in field goal percentage, knocking down 48.9 percent of his shots in what turned into an All-SEC senior year.

He also ended third in defensive rating at 94.6, tied for seventh in steals per game (1.5) , tied for ninth in blocks per game (1.2) and ninth with 6.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at the stats, its no secret why Kotsar was one of the more verstaile defenders in the league this year and makes even more eye-popping he didn't land land on the All-Defensive team.

Couisnard ended as the 12th-leading scorer in the league, averaging 14.8 points per game.

He was also ninth in the SEC in assist to turnover ratio at 1.4 and it's not a shock why he ended up on the All-Freshman team.

Jair Bolden also ended top five in the SEC in turnover rate, having the second-lowest at 6.6 percent.



The Gamecocks ended their season at 10-8 in SEC play, good for sixth along with Texas A&M.