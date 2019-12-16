He’ll get that this week as he’s scheduled to graduate with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

He understood if he worked hard there was a NFL career waiting for him when his time was over at South Carolina, but his degree was the first and foremost priority.

When Sadarius Hutcherson arrived on campus, he knew what the main goal would be.

“It feels good. I’m the first generation in my family,” Hutcherson said. “That’s the first thing and the main thing I wanted to get accomplished.”

Also see: Updates from Monday's Shrine Bowl practice

But, he’ll graduate and get right back to work with the Gamecocks as he prepares now for his redshirt senior season.

Hutcherson opted almost immediately after the season ended to return for his fifth and final year at South Carolina, tweeting the day after the Clemson game his intentions to come back and be the anchor for the offensive line.

“Just I decided there’s unfinished business,” he said. “I have things to finish. I have things to improve on. I feel like I need to stay.”

There was temptation on his part to go, listed in the preseason as one of Bruce Feldman’s athletic freaks and would have had his fair share of interest from professional teams if he opted to go pro after getting his college degree.

Instead, he spent a few weeks during the year talking with the coaching staff and his family before coming to the decision he wants to return.

“I talked to a lot of people but mostly they all told me they’re not the ones wearing the cleats. It came down to my own decision.”

Also see: The latest on Jordan Burch

Hutcherson becomes the longest-tenured offensive lineman now with Donell Stanley leaving after his sixth season in garnet and black and could stay at left tackle or move back inside to guard, which he primarily played his redshirt sophomore season.

The Gamecocks outside of Hutcherson and Stanley were young last year with a true sophomore—Dylan Wonnum—and two first year starters in Jordan Rhodes and Jovaughn Gwyn starting outside of them.

“With us being more experienced,” he said. “I believe we can be very good.”

But, the talk about what next year’s offensive line will look like can wait for Hutcherson, who’s just happy to be in this moment about to receive his college degree.

[NEW OFFER: Get 25% off first year of a new subscription plus a FREE $75 Nike gift card - just in time for National Signing Day!]