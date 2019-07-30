Illinois punter Kai Kroeger commits to South Carolina football
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Will Muschamp now has one of the nation's best specialists locked into the 2020 class for Gamecock football.
Illinois product Kai Kroeger made his pledge to South Carolina on Tuesday in the midst of an unofficial visit to Columbia.
"South Carolina has everything I could want in a school," Kroeger told GamecockCentral.com. "I felt at home there and comfortable around the guys on the team."
Kroeger is ranked by Kohl's Kicking as the nation's second-best punting prospect.
"Prototypical size and hits the most consistent spiral in the country," reads the Kohl's Kicking scouting report. "He checks off a lot of boxes with regards to work ethic and composure under pressure. He may be the most game ready player in the 2020 class."
"They have an excellent education program," Kroeger said. "That's very important considering I want to major in special education. Coach Hutzler and Coach Muschamp are two people that I really saw myself playing for."
As a junior, Kroeger averaged 40.3 yards per punt and downed 17 punts inside the opponent's 20 yard line.
The standout from Lake Forest (Ill.) is the 15th commitment to the Gamecocks' 2020 class.
100% committed... #SpursUp 🐔 @KohlsKicking @EFTfootball @scoutsfootball1 @thekickingcoach @Coach_Gardener @GamecockFB @CoachHutzler @CoachWMuschamp pic.twitter.com/gr0ZQZ69XR— Kai Kroeger (@kai_kroeger) July 30, 2019