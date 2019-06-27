Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks football program continues its pursuit of a strong 2020 recruiting class as the month of July approaches. Catch up on the very latest Gamecock football recruiting news in this feature.

Georgia's Colten Gauthier camped with South Carolina on June 22 and got a more in-depth look at the program. Things could be advancing here, and Wes Mitchell has the very latest.

USC recently hosted four-star corner Jahquez Robinson, an Alabama pledge, for a workout on the final day of Will Muschamp Football Camp. Chris Clark has an update on the Gamecocks' pursuit, a family tie that may be helping, and USC's chances here. READ WHERE THINGS STAND WITH ROBINSON



On the latest edition of Another Carolina Podcast, Chris Clark & Wes Mitchell go in-depth on offensive line evaluation, recruiting, and development, plus break down several recent developments in the land of Gamecock football recruiting. Listen above!



Even as 2021 prospects, DE Zaire Patterson and DB Kamarro Edmonds have been longtime targets of the Gamecock staff. Both were in town recently for camp visits. What did each - and two others - say about their trip?



The season is not even here yet, and already South Carolina's coaching staff has hosted 26 official visitors from April through June. Want to recap who's been on campus for an official visit?

