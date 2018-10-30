With Dennis Daley nursing an ankle injury, the Gamecocks could opt to go with Malik Young at left tackle this weekend at Ole Miss.

South Carolina could be making another change along the offensive line for the second time in as many weeks.

“He came in and played really well. He has played good football for us. He will play left tackle, absolutely. Malik has been a great teammate, has worked extremely hard to put himself in a position,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “Dennis played the first 12 snaps, and Malik came in and played a really good football game for us.”

Daley, who left in the first quarter of Saturday’s 27-24 win over Tennessee, is currently doubtful for this weekend’s game against the Rebels after playing just 12 snaps before leaving the game.

If he can’t go, Muschamp confirmed that Young would be the starter at left tackle, a week after the coaching staff replaced right tackle Blake Camper with true freshman Dylan Wonnum.

For Young, he’s already played in two games on the offensive line this season: Tennessee and then on the eventual game winning drive against Missouri when Daley had to leave because of a hip flexor.

Coming in last year as the starter at left tackle, Young started four games as a junior last season before an ankle injury limited the reps he was able to take.

Saturday would be his first start since last season, and he’s taking first team reps in practice starting this week.

“You just have to be prepared when you’re number’s called,” Young said. “That’s one thing Coach Muschamp stresses: always be ready when you’re number’s called. When the offense is on the field all of us have our helmets on, just in case someone goes down.”

Young’s had an interesting journey over the last year that’s brought him to this point in his career.

The starter at the beginning of last season, he was injured and lost the job to Daley, who’s started the last 18 games at left tackle, before moving over to the defensive line this spring.

He was hampered with a leg injury during practice and moved back to the offensive side of the ball before preseason camp started.

Now, he’s been the jack-of-all-trades for the Gamecocks, playing almost every position on either side of the line and hopes to continue that role moving forward this season.

“It’s easy to adjust. I like it, honestly,” Young said. “I like being a help to the team. Knowing my abilities are good enough to come in whenever someone’s hurt to contribute in a good way, I like it.”