 South Carolina baseball: Jackie Bradley Jr. is already back robbing base hits
2020-07-26

Jackie Bradley Jr. is already back robbing base hits

The Major League Baseball season is barely even four days old and former South Carolina centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is already turning in web gems.

The Boston Red Sox Gold Glove outfielder routinely makes the incredible look, well, routine and he's been back to his old ways in the early going of the shortened 60-game MLB season.

Here he is making a diving grab in Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Orioles.

That's back-to-back days of spectacular grabs as Bradley Jr. also made a diving play in Saturday game. No surprise to South Carolina or Boston fans. But worth admiring nonetheless.

Bradley Jr. is one of seven former Gamecocks to make Opening Day rosters.

Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a diving grab in Saturday's game with the Orioles.
Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a diving grab in Saturday's game with the Orioles. (Paul Rutherford/USA Today Sports Images)
