Jahmar Brown takes accountability after Saturday's play

But, 72 hours after the play happened and immediately went viral, Brown is just hoping he and other players can learn something from it.

A few hours later, Brown was watching himself on ESPN during the popular Monday Night Football segment C’mon Man flipping the ball out of his hands before crossing the line and turning a would-be defensive score back into Troy possession.

Jahmar Brown didn’t realize there was a GIF of him until Monday when a good friend called him and delivered the news.

“I hate to say I’m glad to be a reference but I’m glad I can be a reference point for other people to run the ball through the end zone. It’s unfortunate it happened and unfortunate I made a mistake that could have cost my team,” Brown said.

“I felt very terrible about it. At this point in time there’s nothing else for me to do but move on and for my team to do but move on. I apologized to coach Beamer and going to take every step to move on from there.”

Also see: How football commits are faring this season

The redshirt sophomore turned safety didn’t skirt questions meeting with the media Tuesday afternoon, instead leaning into it and discussing how apologetic he is and the only way forward is to go headfirst to it as a teaching moment.

He’s seen some of the talk about it and shrugs it off, understanding he made a mistake and not letting the negativity around it affect him.

“I let it roll off my back but I understand playing football this is what I signed up for. At the end of the day I know I signed up for positive, I signed up for negative, I signed up for good comments and bad comments. I signed up for criticism. I know what I signed up for playing football, especially playing football in the SEC in the highest conference.”

He invoked wisdom imparted by Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts who, after a loss to the Cowboys said if ‘you take you a deuce, you don’t sit there and look at it. You flush it and move on.’

Brown already flushed it after apologizing to his team and coaching staff and conversations with Shane Beamer, Clayton White and Torrian Gray.

Also see: Breaking down the newest receiver offer

“Really the only way to move on is learn from it, watch it and get it out of my system,” he said. “Coach Beamer, coach White and coach Gray all talked to me about it and said there’s room to grow from it. So I’m going to flush it down the system like Jalen Hurts said and move on.”

And it’ll be up to him to flush it quickly with Brown likely having a major role early Saturday against Tennessee.

With RJ Roderick out the first half after getting ejected for targeting in the second half against Troy, it’ll likely be Brown playing significant snaps on the back end against a potent Tennessee offense.

So far in 50 snaps (27 coverage) Brown has a 56.9 PFF grade. He’s allowed five receptions on five targets for just 14 yards.

“It’s a great opportunity. I’m glad I have this opportunity to learn and grow from the mistakes I made last game. I made quite a few mistakes last game and fortunate I get to be in this game for at least a half on Saturday and continue to grow.”

He’s also been a productive member of the special teams units, even blocking a punt against Troy with another chance this week to move forward and put last week behind him.

Also see: Evaluating South Carolina offensively after Troy

“I remember the last time I was in here and I said backpedaling was the biggest thing I had to improve on. I’ve had the most growth in that and getting depth in the post and being over the top of receivers,” Brown said.

“That’s where I’ve had the most growth. Then being more detailed in my responsibilities is another way I can improve. I can definitely improve on being more detailed in my assignments.”