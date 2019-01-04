Jake Bentley announced today he will not forgo his senior season at South Carolina and will return for one more year, posting a video on Twitter to announce his decision.

Bentley said before the team's bowl game he would ultimately decide after the game his decision after talking it over with the coaching staff. He said the team's 28-0 loss to Virginia wouldn't have an impact on his decision.

He stays after one of the best statistical years of a quarterback in school history, finishing sixth in completions (240) and attempts (389) but third in passing yards (3,171) and second in touchdowns (27).

Now that he's returning for his senior season, there's a chance Bentley could go down as statistically one of the best quarterbacks in school history. He's only 2,568 yards away from tying Todd Ellis's record for most passing yards in a career and is just nine passing touchdowns shy of breaking Steve Taneyhill's school record.

With Bentley returning, it gives a young quarterback room a little more time to mature. After losing Michael Scarnecchia this offsesaon, the team will return two quarterbacks with no starts—redshirt freshman Jay Urich and freshman Dakereon Joyner—and four-star Ryan Hilinski enrolling in January.