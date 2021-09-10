Johnson's improvement impressing Clayton White

He didn’t, breaking through the line on third down and rocking quarterback Chris Katrenick for his first sack in three years.

The pass rusher turned linebacker knew the hole would be open and he’d get as clear a shot as ever on the quarterback. The next step was not missing the layup.

Brad Johnson knew when the play was called what was going to happen.

“Just that feeling and hearing Willy B, my god. It was a moment I won’t forget. Just don’t miss,” “There’s a lot of action going on in coach White’s defense, a lot of action.”

The sack derailed an Eastern Illinois drive and set up a Panther punt, but speaks to a larger picture detailing Johnson’s growth entering his fifth season at South Carolina.

Johnson enrolled as a BUCK, tasked with setting the edge in the run game and rushing the passer but injuries derailed his last two seasons.

He’s only played in 10 of the Gamecocks’ last 22 games—four in 2019 and six last season—with one start and just nine total tackles, none for loss.

Out of necessity, Johnson moved to linebacker and had some growing pains there, posting a 63.1 PFF grade, the lowest since his freshman season.

But with a new coaching staff comes a fresh start, something Johnson has taken full advantage of as his redshirt senior season.

“This is the year I’m most excited about, looking back at it, except for maybe freshman year,” he said, a smile creeping on his face. “To come in starting off a position and the excitement around coach White and this new defense and our staff and the players we have here, this is the most excited I’ve been entering a season.”

Johnson finally had a full offseason to work at linebacker in Clayton White’s defense, and while it was a season opener against a FCS opponent, the early returns for Johnson were good.

He’d end with a 70.1 grade on 24 snaps—his second-highest PFF grade in equal or greater snaps in his career—with a quarterback pressure, two stops and allowed one catch on one target for minus-2 yards.

“The most growth on Brad is play recognition. I think when you’re down on the line of scrimmage you’re probably going to read the tackle, read the tight end or the back and the play’s over with,” White said. “At linebacker you have to recognize the big picture formation, the big picture backfield set and the big picture of the defensive scheme. I think for him he’s improved in that area. He’s really shocked me.”

Johnson is listed again as the Gamecocks’ starter at WIL linebacker, able to be used in a lot of different ways in the team’s new 4-2-5 defense.

The majority of his snaps came in the box (one was in the slot) but he had 12 coverage snaps, eight run defense ones and four in pass rush, speaking to the versatility Johnson hopes to bring to the defense this season.

Johnson and the Gamecocks are coming off a dominant defensive performance where it allowed 2.5 yards per play and forced two turnovers in the first shutout pitched since 2008.

“I think as a unit it really boosted our confidence a little bit, which we needed. We haven’t played as a unit before. This was our first time out there last week playing as a unit against a team not wearing garnet and black,” Johnson said.

“Us performing the way we did definitely boost our confidence in the right ways. We’re not getting big-headed, but at the same time we know what we can do and know what guys are good at and from there we can build on it.”