Joyner drawing positive reviews during camp

Joyner is taking 97 percent of his practice reps at receiver, but also spending some of his time at quarterback with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield high on what Joyner can bring to the table.

From going to quarterback to receiver back to quarterback and now back to receiver nearly full-time, Joyner is finally getting his feet under him in his fourth year with the program.

Since arriving on campus, Dakereon Joyner has done anything and everything to help South Carolina on the field.

“He’s not just a receiver playing quarterback. We can put him in there and he can play quarterback. He can make throws; he can execute the offense,” he said. “He stepped in the huddle the first day, called a play and it was phenomenal with the demeanor, the presence, control. In that role it just makes him a better receiver.”

Satterfield got an idea of giving him quarterback reps after watching some of Joyner’s high school film out of Fort Dorchester and again when he was thrust into action after injuries to Jake Bentley and Ryan Hilinski.

It’s something Satterfield thinks will not only help the Gamecocks this season but Joyner’s career overall.

“We talk to him about Randall Cobb. His sophomore year at Kentucky all the quarterbacks got hurt and he had to go play quarterback for seven games,” he said. “That helped him be a pro and helped his career moving forward. We’re excited to see how DK’s role in this offense keeps growing and growing.”

Joyner was a four-star quarterback coming out of Fort Dorchester and was moved to receiver after his first year on campus only to be thrust back into the quarterback role after Jake Bentley went down for the season and Ryan Hilinski banged up.

Over his career he’s 17-for-30 and has averaged 5.6 yards per attempt while rushing 34 times for 192 yards and catching 13 passes for 101 yards.

Going into this preseason was Joyner’s first full offseason preparing as a receiver and he’s already separating himself as one of the top three players at the position.

“We’re looking right now and I’m telling (receivers coach Justin) Stepp, ‘Hey, get him these three or four plays in seven on seven, get him these three or four plays,’ because you have to pull him back,” Satterfield said.

“He goes a hundred miles per hour on special teams, he goes a hundred miles per hour in team, a hundred miles per hour in seven on seven. It’s just his mindset, his competitiveness and toughness is really, really cool to see. He’s done a tremendous job.”

This seems like a put-it-all-together type of season for Joyner, who’s been selfless enough do say yes to almost everything the coaching staff has asked of him and could stitch together a career year.

“I’m on the field all the time in any way possible. Coach is giving me the opportunity to make plays and giving me chances to put the ball in my hands and I’m doing so,” Joyner said. “Like I said, I’m just trying to earn the trust of my coaches and teammates so I can keep getting the ball.”

And as the season goes on, Joyner will be a big factor in the offense, something seemingly coming for a while since arriving on campus.

“I just do what I can, man. You have to stay down until you come up, but right now I’m on the up right now,” Joyner said. “I thank my coaches, my teammates for giving me the confidence to allow me to go out there, do what I do and earn the trust of my coaches and teammates.”