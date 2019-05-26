SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS TENNIS Before Saturday, Paul Jubb was never much for Twitter. He didn’t log on much and rarely tweeted—just 44 before the start of May—but that all changed in an instant Saturday afternoon. That’s when, at about 5:40 p.m., a ball skidded away from Nino Borges, cementing Jubb as the men’s singles national champion, the first Gamecock to be a tennis national champion in school history. Since then, he’s gained a couple hundred followers on social media with personalities and coaches taking notice of his name, the newly-cemented South Carolina celebrity.

Courtesy NCAA/USTA

“It’s a great thing to have when you know you’ve made history and you’re in the history books,” Jubb said. “It’s something I can cherish the rest of my life.” Also see: Big-time quarterback prospect has 'amazing' Gamecock visit In the roughly 24 hours since Jubb laced a ball past Mississippi State’s Borges to clinch the tiebreaker set 7-2, he’s seen shout outs on Twitter from Ray Tanner, Dawn Staley and Frank Martin along with a few others. His thank you tweet after winning his title Saturday is almost at 50 retweets, has 45 replies and almost 1,000 likes. “My Twitter has been blowing up more than ever,” he said, smiling. “I’ve never been that active on Twitter but Judy Murray, Dawn Staley and Frank Martin have all tweeted to me. Getting support from them has been really cool.” But this—the notoriety, the fame and the prowess in the tennis world—was something he really wasn’t thinking about four years ago. Then, in 2015, Jubb was playing tennis at an academy in Hull, England, a small, northern coastal city about 25 miles from the east coast of the United Kingdom and hadn’t even been to campus. That’s where Gamecock head coach Josh Goffi found him and sold him on his program and South Carolina. Jubb ultimately decided to enroll a year earlier, coming in for the 2016-17 season where most people his age would still be seniors in high school. When he enrolled, though, he made Goffi a promise. “I told him if he gives me the same opportunity that all these other players are getting in my club, I told him I’d be the best and id’ rise to the top,” he said. Somehow it happened.”

Courtesy NCAA/USTA