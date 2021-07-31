Stafford (Va.) Mountain View class of 2023 running back Ike Daniels first landed an offer from South Carolina's previous staff last September and running backs coach Montario Hardesty has continued the Gamecocks' pursuit of the Virginia playmaker.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back was in Columbia in June for camp and was back in town Saturday for the Gamecocks' Carolina Cookout, the final recruiting event of the summer.

"The trip was great," Daniels said. "I was thankful for the coaching staff having me out there. It was good. We got to have a little cookout with the coaches and the other players that are committed there or have offers from there. It was a little chill day. We got to go swim, play all types of games and stuff. I went 2-0 in cornhole."