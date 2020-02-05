The Gamecocks now know the prognosis for at least one game for one of their best players dealing with a thumb injury.

Justin Minaya didn’t make the trip to Oxford this week and is unavailable for tonight’s game, meaning the Gamecocks are down their best defenders with a hand and wrist injury.

Minaya dislocated his thumb during the Gamecocks' win over Missouri and played the second half with a heavy wrap on his hand. Monday Minaya went through tests and it was determined it would more than likely need surgery.

A full prognosis of how long Minaya will be out is unclear at this time.

“My heart goes out to Justin. I don’t think I’ve been around too many guys that care about their team as much as he does our team," Martin said Monday. "Hopefully we can figure out a way to keep him on the court. That’s not a decision for me to make. That’s a decision that has to be made between doctors, himself and his family.”

Minaya has been the team's best player in SEC play, averaging almost 33 minutes per game, averaging 11.2 points on 47.5 percent shooting with seven rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last five games.

Per game so far in SEC play, Minaya is top three on the team in blocks, minutes, two-point percentage, rebounds—offensive, defensive, total—assists, and steals.

“Justin is playing with such incredible energy. When you couple his energy and aggression at the rim with rebounding, blocking shots, his defense—helping and defending on the perimeter—he was starting to shoot the basketball and regain the confidence he had from a shooting standpoint,” Martin said. “There’s a reason he was playing as many minutes as he was playing. Because of his efforts, we’ve become a better team."

The Gamecocks (13-8, 5-3 SEC) take a three-game win streak down to Ole Miss Wednesday for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off on the SEC Network.